ST. ALBANS - The 2022 D1 State Champion Comets, and the State Champion Saint Albans Skating Association 10U Green and Gold teams, U12, and U14 teams gathered for a group photo to celebrate the five state titles secured in the 2021-22 season. The U8 Comets joined the photo to celebrate.
Melissa Bocash, the SASA Girls Director, and a member of the original Comets team, spoke of the power of the program:
I think the photo shows how amazing the girls’ hockey family is in St. Albans. it truly is a family. Having been part of all levels from SASA, to Comets, and back as a volunteer for the past almost 15 years has been such an incredible experience. Watching the Comets win the title on Monday (March 7) brought back such incredible memories. Instantly, I remembered the feeling of winning the championship and was so excited for all the girls to be able to share that experience.
Looking at the photo of all of our teams together with their trophies is awesome. The amount of pride I have looking at all the players is incredible. All the girls should be so proud of their hard work. We’ve built an amazing program in St. Albans from the youth level to high school. We’re lucky to have so many people dedicated to girls’ hockey. Everyone is part of the success from the players, parents, coaches, and volunteers. I'm honored to be part of it and help continue to grow girls’ hockey.
A lot of hard work goes into building a strong girls program. We cannot thank Luke (Cioffi) and Jeff (Rouleau) enough for their years of dedication to girls’ hockey in St. Albans. They’re a huge part of the success at the youth level. They’re truly the heart of the Comet Family. Whenever we need something at the youth level they’re always willing to help out. We have also been so fortunate in St. Albans to have former Comets like Chelsea Forsyth (Ellis), Erin Tully, Elania Brigam and Sara ChoiniereComets coaching at the high school and youth levels. Sara has been right there with us over the years helping build the program that is today. To have over 150 girls playing hockey this past season in St. Albans is incredible.
The season can't run without the dedicated coaches at all levels. I cannot thank all the coaches enough for their willingness to help these girls achieve their goals. The SASA Board of Directors also deserves a big shout both past and present members. The board has always been very supportive of the girls program in St. Albans.
Comet coach Luke Cioffi: There are lots of great community members that created SASA hockey and then took a similar approach to creating the girls program. There are many people to thank for having the courage and fortitude to start a girls’ program in the mid 90's. Fortunately, every year we have had strong groups of people like Melissa who have helped continue finding ways to get girls’ playing hockey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.