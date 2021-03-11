ST. ALBANS — The Comets acknowledged all that their seniors Macie Boissonneault, Chiara Skeels, and manager Grace Augostino have accomplished over the past four years before Wednesday night’s game.
The Comets faced rival Essex for the third meeting between the teams this season, and this game would eventually end in a 0-0 draw, again showing just how evenly matched they.
In the first period, the Comets outplayed the Hornets, outshooting them 8-5. In the second, BFA had three penalties called on them, hindering their momentum. The Comets killed all three penalties quite effectively, and Macie Boissanneault stood firm in net, stopping all 14 shots she faced.
Play resumed in the third, and the Comets took back the momentum. With 6:30 remaining Sophie Zemianek ripped a slapshot on net, smashing the post. One linesman signaled a goal on the play, while the other called it off; after some talk, it was determined that Zemianek’s shot had not crossed the line.
The game went to extra time and saw good bids for goal by both teams, including an Essex break-away that Boissonneault calmly turned away. The game ended scoreless, and Boissonneault stopped all 29 shots she faced during the tilt.
With that, the Comets' regular season is wrapped, and they ended it well; putting together one of the most complete games they’ve played all season. Following the game, Beauregard caught up with senior Comets Chiara Skeels and Boissonneault on what it has been like to play together and to see if they had any advice for their teammates heading into playoffs.
On playing with each other: Skeels: "I’ve played with Macie for a long time, and she’ll let me know if there are things I can help her with during the game. It’s always been great to know I have someone like her to rely on in net."
Boissonneault: "We’ve played together all four years in highschool and even before that. We know each other's game pretty well, and I’ve always been able to depend on her; I’m very confident in her skills."
Advice for the playoffs: Boissonneault: "Just don’t give up; if we get down by a goal or two, know that anything can happen any moment. Don’t get down on yourself and keep that intensity for the whole game; not just for a period or two."
Skeels: "Definitely work hard; at the end of every practice, we always do 15-20 minutes of hard skating, and that has taught us not to give up and to always do your best all the way through the game."
