ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets girls' volleyball team hosted the neighboring BFA-St. Albans Comets on Friday, Sept. 9. The Comets earned the win in three sets (25-15, 25-18, 25-13).

Comet coach Bert Berthiaume spoke of the Comet's win: "I thought we kept our composure; there were a couple of times Enosburg went on a few little runs, and we were able to come out of it. I liked the way we bounced back when we were down a little bit."

Berthiaume has enjoyed the all-team effort: "We're getting contributions from all 14 kids early in the season, and that's what I'm most excited about."

This year's Comet seniors are the first group to play all four years with the program.

"They put us on the map with the volleyball program in the state. They're great leaders, great students, and great kids," said Berthiaume. "They're great role models for the younger kids."

Berthiaume also spoke of the Enosburg program.

"Enosburg competes; they battle. They don't have the numbers we have, but they have a lot of enthusiasm and do the right things. They're well coached; Jason (Robtoy) knows what he's doing."

DSC_9589.jpg

Jadyn Walent, one of the four seniors, spoke about her experience on the team.

"I think it's amazing to be able to play with these girls who I've helped build this program with. We've improved so much, and I love seeing that," said Walent. "Playing with them is part of what makes volleyball my favorite sport."

When asked if she'd ever envisioned the program's success coming so quickly, Jadyn smiled.

"Honestly, no. We started as a club, and we've changed so much. I couldn't have imagined us seeing this improvement. Our coaches have helped us so much, and we've worked hard," said Walent. "We help each other out, lift each other up, and everyone wants to be together and to play together."

Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy spoke of what he hopes to see from the Hornets as the season progresses.

"We've got a young group, and one thing I'd like us to do is to find a consistent system. I usually run a two-setter offense, but Lily (Robtoy) is our only returning setter. We run a different system at the junior varsity level because of the level of movement. Our new setter is learning the system," said Robtoy.

"I'd also like to start running some plays with the girls. We're not quite there, but that will be my goal. I've got several girls who've played since their freshmen year and a good group of young girls at the JV level."

DSC_9997.jpg

Comets Stats

Submitted by coach Bert Berthiaume

Serving Stats

Comets serving percentage was 91% as a team

Anna Bouchard was 13 for 13 with an ace

Jadyn Walent was 6 for 6 with 3 aces

Lindsey LaBelle was 15 for 18 with 5 aces

Assists

Anna Bouchard had 15 assists

Hannah Branon had 14 assists

Leah Fitzgerald had 18 assists

Hitting Stats

Sydney Preseau had 4 kills

Ava Hutchings had 4 kills

Anna Smith had 3 kills

Serve receive (Passing)

Jadyn Walent had 5 perfect Passes

Grace Burnor had 2 Perfect and 2 Good Passes

Aiyana Auer had 3 perfect Passes

Anna Smith had 2 perfect and 2 good Passes

Blocking

Kristie LaBelle had the only Block of the night

Hornet Stat Highlights:

Submitted by coach Jason Robtoy

Addy Barbeau: first varsity ace

Camryn Benoit: 9 digs, 1 assist

Erica Goodhue: 2 kills, 1 dig

Makenna Lovelette: 3 kills, 3 digs

Montannah Ovitt: 3 kills, 1 assist

Lilly Robtoy: 9 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs

Sadie Shantie: 1 kill

Melody Tracy: 2 kills

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation