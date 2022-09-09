ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets girls' volleyball team hosted the neighboring BFA-St. Albans Comets on Friday, Sept. 9. The Comets earned the win in three sets (25-15, 25-18, 25-13).
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume spoke of the Comet's win: "I thought we kept our composure; there were a couple of times Enosburg went on a few little runs, and we were able to come out of it. I liked the way we bounced back when we were down a little bit."
Berthiaume has enjoyed the all-team effort: "We're getting contributions from all 14 kids early in the season, and that's what I'm most excited about."
This year's Comet seniors are the first group to play all four years with the program.
"They put us on the map with the volleyball program in the state. They're great leaders, great students, and great kids," said Berthiaume. "They're great role models for the younger kids."
Berthiaume also spoke of the Enosburg program.
"Enosburg competes; they battle. They don't have the numbers we have, but they have a lot of enthusiasm and do the right things. They're well coached; Jason (Robtoy) knows what he's doing."
Jadyn Walent, one of the four seniors, spoke about her experience on the team.
"I think it's amazing to be able to play with these girls who I've helped build this program with. We've improved so much, and I love seeing that," said Walent. "Playing with them is part of what makes volleyball my favorite sport."
When asked if she'd ever envisioned the program's success coming so quickly, Jadyn smiled.
"Honestly, no. We started as a club, and we've changed so much. I couldn't have imagined us seeing this improvement. Our coaches have helped us so much, and we've worked hard," said Walent. "We help each other out, lift each other up, and everyone wants to be together and to play together."
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy spoke of what he hopes to see from the Hornets as the season progresses.
"We've got a young group, and one thing I'd like us to do is to find a consistent system. I usually run a two-setter offense, but Lily (Robtoy) is our only returning setter. We run a different system at the junior varsity level because of the level of movement. Our new setter is learning the system," said Robtoy.
"I'd also like to start running some plays with the girls. We're not quite there, but that will be my goal. I've got several girls who've played since their freshmen year and a good group of young girls at the JV level."
Comets Stats
Submitted by coach Bert Berthiaume
Serving Stats
Comets serving percentage was 91% as a team
Anna Bouchard was 13 for 13 with an ace
Jadyn Walent was 6 for 6 with 3 aces
Lindsey LaBelle was 15 for 18 with 5 aces
Assists
Anna Bouchard had 15 assists
Hannah Branon had 14 assists
Leah Fitzgerald had 18 assists
Hitting Stats
Sydney Preseau had 4 kills
Ava Hutchings had 4 kills
Anna Smith had 3 kills
Serve receive (Passing)
Jadyn Walent had 5 perfect Passes
Grace Burnor had 2 Perfect and 2 Good Passes
Aiyana Auer had 3 perfect Passes
Anna Smith had 2 perfect and 2 good Passes
Blocking
Kristie LaBelle had the only Block of the night
Hornet Stat Highlights:
Submitted by coach Jason Robtoy
Addy Barbeau: first varsity ace
Camryn Benoit: 9 digs, 1 assist
Erica Goodhue: 2 kills, 1 dig
Makenna Lovelette: 3 kills, 3 digs
Montannah Ovitt: 3 kills, 1 assist
Lilly Robtoy: 9 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs
Sadie Shantie: 1 kill
Melody Tracy: 2 kills
