The Varsity Comet volleyball is excited about the prospects for the 2022 season, and with six seniors leading the way, the optimism is warranted. Jayden Walent is one of the most talented all-around players in the state. She can attack with her outside hitting or with her serve, and she can also defend with the best. Lindsey LaBelle and Sydney Preseau are our two returning middle hitters. Their work around the net puts pressure on opposing defenses, and they’re both improved and much more aggressive. Hannah Branon and Anna Bouchard are setters who have shown a knack of setting their teammates for some good hits. The last senior is Jaylin Bedard who made her mark late last season with her tremendous serving ability. These six seniors have a passion for the game, the drive to get better and compete, and are great role models for the younger players in our program. Under their leadership Coach Blackburn and I are confident that a special season lies ahead for our program.
The Comets have three returning juniors in Leah Fitzgerald (setter) and Aiyana Auer and Ava Hutchings (Outside hitters). These three will be important cogs in the Comet attack. The Comets five new players are very skilled and will be called on at times to play critical roles. Junior Grace Burnor is a strong defensive player. Sophomore Ava Harrison has a tremendous serve and is a good offensive hitter. Rounding out the line-up are my three tall sophomores who will be working a great deal around the net. Amelia Weber, Anna Smith, and Kristie LaBelle have the skill, length, and drive, to intimidate opposing defenses.
I encourage anyone who has not seen us play to check us out. I’m pretty confident if you watch this group play once, you will want to come back and see them again! The team is working hard to reach their potential. We have the individual skills; now it's on the coaches to put this group together to make them a great team.
When to watch: The Comets host Vermont Commons on Wednesday, September 7 at 6 p.m. at BFA St. Albans.
