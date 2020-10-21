ST. ALBANS — Rain and wind didn’t stop the Comets’ volleyball team from enjoying their senior match on Wednesday afternoon.
The Comets hosted CVU, who won the first set 25-15. BFA won the second set (25-22), the first win of their inaugural varsity season.
CVU secured the third (25-28) and fourth sets (25-14) to win the match.
Comet seniors Chiara Skeels, Ashley Jones, and Maddie Giroux will all graduate from the program this fall.
“The seniors have done everything we’ve asked and improved tremendously,” said Comet coach Bert Berthiaume.
Giroux and Jones were part of the inaugural volleyball team.
Giroux is proud to be part of the inaugural varsity program and has enjoyed working with her Comet coaches.
“I love my coaches. They helped us get through this year with a positive attitude,” said Giroux.
“I feel like this experience is really going to help me with whatever I do in the future.”
Chiara Skeels is a first year player on the team, but she brought experience with her.
“This year has been so much fun! I was used to playing outside with my family, so being outside was familiar to me,” said Skeels.
“The team’s a lot of fun, and they were very welcoming, and Mr. Berthiaume is amazing. He pushes us to be our best.
“And Mrs. Blackburn has so much experience, and she helps us a lot! She’s amazing!”
Ashleigh Jones is another two-year player for the Comets.
“I thought it would be fun to play with my friends and to have the new experience of playing a sport I’d never played before,” said Jones.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know everybody on my team on a personal level. They’re like family to me.”
Jones has also enjoyed the Comet coaching staff.
“Our coaches are great; they motivate us to work hard and persevere through challenging situations,” said Jones.
Berthiaume, pausing to chat for a moment while taking down the net on the muddy field, smiled as he spoke of his team.
“This has been a fun group to coach; they give us everything every day, and they’ve improved so much,” said Berthiaume.
“I’m so proud of them; they work hard and have fun. They’ve been doing stuff that’s probably a year ahead of where we thought they’d be.”
Berthiaume also thanked assistant coach Heather Blackburn for her help with the program.
“The kids love Heather, and they appreciate all that she’s done,” said Berthiaume.
The team has five starting seniors and a junior returning next fall and has a healthy JV program filled with athletes waiting in the wings.
“The future looks good!” said Berthiaume.
