ST. ALBANS — Leah Fitzgerald's serve caught the Burlington Seahorses off guard, scoring the final point in the Bellows Free Academy St. Albans Comets volleyball teams' playoff victory on Tuesday evening.
Fitzgerald spoke of the historic moment on the court and how she settled herself down for the serve.
"We always try to stick to our routine, take a deep breath, focus on the fundamentals, and block out everything else," Fitzgerald. "It was very exciting to get that last point and advance to the next round."
The 3-0 win is the first girls' volleyball playoff win in program history, and it comes in the inaugural season of the varsity program. Sydney Preseau, who's been with the team since its inception, spoke of the win.
"It was really exciting to get the win in the first-ever playoff game for the program," said Preseau, "and I want to see how far we can go."
Jadyn Walent, another original member of the team, shared her thoughts, "I'm really glad to be part of varsity Comet volleyball's playoff win, and I'm going to remember how we lost to Burlington the first time but got the win tonight."
The Comets held the lead through the first set, securing the 25-16 win. Hannah Branon scored the Comets' first point in the second, dropping a well-placed ball amid a group of Seahorses, and Lindsey LaBelle's excellent serves kept Burlington off balance. Emilia Montagne's timely spike for BFA had the crowd roaring. Preseau dominated at the service line, working a ten-point lead on her serve; the Comets eventually secured a 25-17 win on the set.
The determined Seahorses jumped out to an early lead in the third set. The teams traded the lead until Jaylen Bedard took the service line and vaulted the Comets to a 21-14 advantage. Walent's excellent serving continued the Comets' advance, and Fitzgerald's winning serve earned the Comets the 25-16 point win.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume was one of the founding coaches in the program.
"It feels pretty special to see how far these kids have come this year, and we played our most complete game of the season," said Berthiaume.
The team's serving stood out to Berthiaume. "Jaylen Bedard was on fire in that third set. Not only were they good serves, but they were also aces. That changed the whole set around."
Bedard, who was all smiles after the match, spoke of the intensity of the moment, "There were nerves in the air, but I tried to ignore them, play my game, and keep my composure."
Comet assistant coach Heather Blackburn has enjoyed the team's chemistry.
"It's an incredible group of young women who are so dedicated to their craft and give 100 percent in practice, in the off-season, and during the season," said Blackburn. "They come together and really work as a team."
The Comets will travel to Mount Mansfield Union on Friday for the quarterfinal round. When the teams faced each other earlier in the season, the Comets lost in five sets.
"They're a good team, and we're going to have to bring our A-game. They're the three seed, and they've earned it," said Berthiaume. "But we have a shot, and that's all we can ask."
When asked if she'd be bringing the Comet 'Believe' attitude with her to MMU, Bedard didn't hesitate, "Yes, we're bringing the Believe, and we're going to go out there and play our hardest, and hopefully come back with a win!"
