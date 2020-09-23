ST. ALBANS — Comet Volleyball is off and running in this crazy fall season. Traditionally an indoor sport, the Comets will have to learn to deal with the outdoor elements when they compete against other schools this fall, per the State Guidelines.
Mother nature will have an impact; hopefully, she will be friendly and accommodating!
Comet Volleyball began as a recognized VPA sport last year. We have 29 girls that participated on the JV level.
This year we had close to 40 girls interested in being part of the program. Comet tryouts are complete, and 30 girls will make up the Varsity and JV Comets this year.
This is our first varsity team, so the 14 players will have the distinct honor of being on the first-ever varsity team.
I am extremely proud of this group of young ladies. Out of this group of 14, twelve of them were in the program last year.
I am impressed with the improved skill and knowledge that this group of young ladies has shown in a relatively short time.
The practices have been energetic, focused, and competitive. I believe the young ladies are so happy to be working together; their masks may hide their smiles, but the glimmer in their eyes tells this old coach that they are having fun.
The squad has three seniors on the team: Ashleigh Jones, Chiara Skeels, and Maddy Giroux. They all bring different skills to the team.
Chiara is new to the program and will see time as a setter and possibly as a libero. Maddy will be a middle hitter, and Ashleigh will attack from the outside.
The Comets will have five Juniors: Brooke Barnette, Emilia Montagne, Kayleigh Branon, and Hannah Hisman will attack from the outside, and Isabella Williams will be a middle hitter.
The Comets also add six sophomores: Jaylin Bedard, Anna Bouchard, and Hannah Branon will be setters, Sydney Preseau and Lindsey LaBelle will be middle hitters, and Jadyn Walent will attack from the outside.
A great balance of ages should help sustain improvement for this program as we move forward. With 15 young ladies on the JV team pushing for a varsity position next year, I’m hoping that the Comets will be recognized as a team to be respected before long.
As a person who loves to coach and being denied an opportunity to coach this past spring, it’s been refreshing to get back in this environment. Working with these wonderful young ladies has been rewarding.
They support each other, teach each other, work hard, and they laugh. What more can you ask of a high school athlete?
I would be remiss if I didn’t recognize my coaching staff. Being new to this sport, I have had to learn a great deal in a short amount of time.
I have watched a ton of videos, but that only brushes on what I need to know, and that is where my staff comes in.
Mary Brouillette and I worked collaboratively together last year to get the program going. Her knowledge of volleyball was similar to mine.
Her knowledge and compassion for kids, however, is unparalleled. She, too, has researched and spent time learning the game.
Mary has given so much to so many over her teaching and coaching career.
We needed to have someone who really knows the game, and a gift was sent to us last year. Heather Blackburn is a former player and coach and works in our district.
Heather has been the backbone of transforming this group of young ladies into volleyball players. She has worked with some of these players in middle school and is now an integral part of the high school program.
She is taking on the role of the varsity co-coach this year. She has been an amazing resource for the players and also for Mary and me.
This year we have another addition to our staff. Lauren Liberatore has replaced me in the math department and has joined forces with Mary with the JV team. She played volleyball in high school and on traveling teams; her expertise is another asset to this program.
The journey together with these young ladies and coaches will hopefully bring lasting memories for all.
I am confident that this group will represent their teammates, their school, their families, and their communities in a way that all will be proud!