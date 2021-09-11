IMG-1205.jpg

The 2020 Comet volleyball team, the first varsity team to play for BFA St. Albans, on the court at the Collins Perley Complex. Several members of this team returned to compete in the 2021 season, taking part in the first varsity win for the program. 

 Bert Berthiaume
History was made on Friday evening as BFA St. Albans notched its first ever varsity win with a three set victory over their county friends from Enosburg.  The Comets took all three sets 25-9, 25-22, 25-19.
 
Serving was the big story line for the Comets as they had an incredible night from the service line. The Comets made 92 percent of their service attempts. Jadyn Walent had an incredible 22 for 22 from the service line with 6 aces.  Hannah Branon was 15 for 15 with 5 aces. Overall the Comets were 67 for 73 with 15 aces. Coach Berthiaume was extremely pleased with this effort as the Comets have been working diligently in practice to improve in this area.
 
At the net, the Comets had 15 kills led by 5 from Lindsey LaBelle. Branon, Aiyana Auer, and Isabella Williams each chipped in with a pair of kills.
 
Walent, LaBelle, and Anna Bouchard were also effective in the back row, combining for several excellent passes to their setters.
 
It was an excellent evening with great support from both communities.  It was a night that many of these young ladies have been looking forward to since beginning the program two years ago.
 

Enosburg Stats: 

Lilly Robtoy – 3 kills, 2 assists, 1 block, 8 digs

Selina Lawyer – 2 assists, 2 aces

Makenna Lovelette – 3 aces, 2 kills

Camryn Benoit – 3 aces, 2 digs

 

