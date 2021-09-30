Girls Volleyball0001_23.jpg

The Comets volleyball team on the court at home earlier in the season.

 Kim Earl
The BFA Comets visited Rice Wednesday evening and lost in three sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-20.) According to coach Bert Berthiaume, the Comets once again fought hard and battled to the end against a more experienced team.
 
"We are making some good plays both offensively and defensively, but we are still making too many mistakes to beat these (experienced) teams," said Berthiaume. "The Comets are working hard and will continue to improve and are on the verge of making some noise in the state!" 
 
Statistical Leaders for the Comets
 
Serving
Sydney Preseau 11 for 14 with 4 aces
Hannah Branon 5 for 6 with 2 aces
 
Digs
Jadyn Walent 8, Ava Hutchins 6, Preseau 6
 
Kills
Mia Montagne 2. Lindsey LaBelle 2
 
Assists
Anna Bouchard 21,  Branon 16
 
Next up is Champlain Valley Union on Friday at 5:30 at BFA St. Albans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you