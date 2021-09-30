featured
Comet volleyball falls to Rice
Bert Berthiaume/Ruthie Laroche
The BFA Comets visited Rice Wednesday evening and lost in three sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-20.) According to coach Bert Berthiaume, the Comets once again fought hard and battled to the end against a more experienced team.
"We are making some good plays both offensively and defensively, but we are still making too many mistakes to beat these (experienced) teams," said Berthiaume. "The Comets are working hard and will continue to improve and are on the verge of making some noise in the state!"
Statistical Leaders for the Comets
Serving
Sydney Preseau 11 for 14 with 4 aces
Hannah Branon 5 for 6 with 2 aces
Digs
Jadyn Walent 8, Ava Hutchins 6, Preseau 6
Kills
Mia Montagne 2. Lindsey LaBelle 2
Assists
Anna Bouchard 21, Branon 16
Next up is Champlain Valley Union on Friday at 5:30 at BFA St. Albans.
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
