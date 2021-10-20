ST. ALBANS - Excellent serving allowed the Bellows Free Academy Comets to easily win the first two sets before dropping three and falling 2-5 in Wednesday's match against Mid Vermont Christian School.
The Comets won the first set easily, with a score of 25-8; the second set was closer, with the Comets coming out on top 25-19.
After winning the first two sets, the Comets found the third set to be more troubling as the teams traded the lead numerous times; MVCS notched the 25-22 win.
In the fourth set, the Comets jumped out to an early lead, but once again, MVCS proved to be a tenacious opponent, battling back from a deficit to tie the set.
The Comets won a lengthy volley, regaining the one-point lead, but lost it shortly after, falling behind 16-10 and causing Coach Bert Berthiaume to call for a time out.
Confident serving and excellent communication allowed the Comets to regain the lead, but MVCS eventually won the tight set, 25-22.
The teams took the court for the fifth set; MVCS took a commanding lead, winning the set 15-7.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume complimented the tenacity of the visiting team.
"I have to give credit to Mid Vermont Christian on making adjustments because we were dominating with our serves the first two sets. They found a way of returning our serves, and we lost confidence in our serve," said Berthiaume.
The sport of volleyball is growing in popularity in Vermont, and if you catch a match, you'll see why.
"We've been having a lot of fun with the sport. We've got great kids, and we did some good stuff tonight," said Berthiaume. "We'll have a good practice tomorrow and bounce back Friday."
Berthiaume, who's coached the Comet softball team for decades, is new to the sport of volleyball. However, he's been instrumental in establishing the program, and he's had an excellent assistant coach to lean on in Heather Blackburn.
"It's learning for me, but Heather has the experience. She's the one I lean on in these situations, and I get a lot of knowledge from her," said Berthiaume.
"That's different--in softball, I'm so confident, but here I have to trust Heather, and she's been a godsend."
