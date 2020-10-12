ST. Albans — The Comet volleyball team hosted the Mount Mansfield Cougars on Monday afternoon, falling 3-0 (26-24, 25-10, 25-10) in the match.
"The BFA Comets were so close to getting the win in the first set. The Comets were up 24-23 only to see MMU come back for the win," said Comet coach Bert Berthiaume.
Jadyn Walent led the Comets with 10 points on her serve.
"Jadyn had a tremendous serving set scoring for seven consecutive points. The Comets battled hard throughout that first set as they continue to make strides in the inaugural season," said Berthiaume.
"Lindsey LaBelle and Sidney Preseau competed well against a very strong front line for MMU. The last two sets the Comets struggled with the strong service attack by MMU while struggling to get their own serves in."
The 2020 fall season is the first season the Comets have competed at the varsity level. They've worked through a shortened season and the change from indoor volleyball to the outdoor format, in keeping with COVID precautions.
