On Thursday, Sept. 7, the BFA-St. Albans Comets volleyball team swept Burlington 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 in the third sweep of the 2023 season.
The Comets took care of business once again sweeping Burlington, and dominating from start to finish. We got great play from all 14 girls; our passing was excellent, and our kills were plentiful.
There were two players who played exceptionally well this evening. Good friends Aiyana Auyer and Leah Fitzgerald were in sync this evening. Fitzgerald was excellent with her serving this evening and put her teammates in excellent position to put away several kills throughout the match. Aiyana Auer was the recipient of many of these opportunities and she took full advantage, having her best showing on the front line in her three years in the program. She had deep kills, short kills, and some excellent tips to put Burlington on the defensive throughout the game.
The Comets next play host to the defending state champions, the Essex Hornets on Tuesday, Sept. 12. JV plays at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.. The coaches are really excited to see how the early season Comets match up with this perennial powerhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.