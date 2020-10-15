SOUTH BURLINGTON - The Comets varsity volleyball team traveled to South Burlington to take on the Seawolves on Wednesday afternoon, falling 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-19).
While the veteran Seawolf team won the match, the Comets, new to the varsity scene this fall, didn't go down without a fight.
"This was a similar finish to our two prior contests. We had a very competitive first set (25-20), and struggled in the second set(25-14), and a competitive third set(25-19)," said Comet coach Bert Berthiaume.
"In the first set we trailed early by a score of 12-2, but we showed our resiliency and fought back to take the lead, only to see South Burlington come out on top at the end of the set."
LIndsey LaBelle led the Comets with 10 points off her serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.