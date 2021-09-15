IMG-1205.jpg

The 2020 Comet volleyball team, the first varsity team to play for BFA St. Albans, on the court at the Collins Perley Complex. Several members of this team returned to compete in the 2021 season, taking part in the first varsity win for the program. 

 Bert Berthiaume
The Varsity Comets traveled to Harwood and won all three sets in a hotly contested contest. The Comets won the first set 25-17. In the second set the Comets had to come from behind as they trailed 7-1 early in the set.  They rallied and won 25-20.  In the third set the Comets won 25-21 to secure their second win in as many tries.
 
The Comets were outstanding from the service line again getting 90% of their serves in and putting pressure on their opponents throughout the match.  Sydney Presseau led the way with serving going 18 for 19 with 4 aces.  Hannah Branon went 10 for 10 with 2 aces.  Also having good service games were Ava Hutchins 10 for 10 and Jadyn Walent who went 11 for 12 with an ace.
 
Lindsey LaBelle led the way with attacks with 5 kills.  Also contributed in the kill category were Mia Montagne (3), Presseau (3), Walent (2), and Aiyana Auer (2)
 
The Comets were relentless with their defense, setting up their setters consistently all night. Their relentless pursuit all evening put a smile on the coaching staff.
 
The Comets will have three matches next week.  They will host Vermont Commons on Monday, Travel to Essex on Wednesday, and end the week hosting CVU on Friday.

