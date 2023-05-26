On Wednesday, May 24, five Comet tennis seniors were honored: Genevieve Laclair, Jaylin Bedard, Lyla Rouleau, Drew Ducolon, and Blooma Krei.
Comet tennis coach Laura Laramee spoke of the recognitions: "All were given recognition for their achievements, contributions, and dedication to the team for all their years. We also thanked our exchange students for their contributions to the team and wished them farewell back to Spain, Sweden, and Italy.
On senior Day the Comets finished the season with a 4-3 victory over Harwood.
Singles
1. Aroa SanJuan Mas won 6-1,6-0 finishing season 12-1
2. Genevieve Laclair lost close match 7/6(7-4),3-6,9-11
3.Jaylin Bedard won 6-3,6-4.
4.Shelby Bechard won 6-3,6-4
5.Sarah McConnell lost 3-6,1-6
Doubles
1. Drew Ducolon and Milla Andersson won 2-6,6-1, 10-6.
2. Blooma Krei and Lyla Rouleau lost 6-1,1-6.
State Tournament results
BFA-St. Albans sent four players to the Vermont state tournament, which began on Thursday, May 25. Here are the results from the first round. Aroa SanJuan Mas competes again on Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m.
Aroa SanJuan Mas wins big in first round 6-1.6-0
Drew Ducolon and Jaylin Bedard win first round 6-3,4-6. 10-5
Genevieve Laclair lost in a hard fought match 3-6,2-6.
Drew and Jaylin played second round one hour later and lost 4-6,3-6.
