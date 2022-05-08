The number 1 doubles team picked up BFA's solo win, as the Comets' tennis team took on Montpelier, falling 6-1.
Drew Dulcolon and Jaylin Bedard went 3 sets and won 10-5 in the 3rd.
Saige Bessette and Jayden Derosia were the next closest with a close 6-1, 7-5 loss.
