The BFA-St. Albans Comets tennis team took a 2-5 loss to Middlebury on Thursday, May 18.
Singles
1-Aroa SanJuan Mas (6-0)(6-1)
2-Jaylin Bedard (6-4)(4-6)(10-5)
3-Shelby Bechard (5-7)(1-6)
4-Blomma Krei (0-6)(1-6)
5-Maura Thompson (3-6)(2-6)
Doubles
1-Milla Andersson/Paula Marras Gimenez (3-6)(6/7) 6-8.
2-Sarah McConnell/Lilah Powers (1-6)(4-6)
Comet tennis coach Laura Laramee shared several BFA-St. Albans highlights.
"Again we're going the distance in every match with lots of deuce points and tiebreakers especially first doubles, and Shelby Bechard's second set went to deuce every game," said Laramee.
"A couple of big highlights--Jaylin Walent played at second single and won and Maura Thompson played singles to rally very well against a tough opponent," said Laramee. "Aroa is still on her win streak with 10-1."
The Comets play a match on Monday, 22 against Montpelier.
