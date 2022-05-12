The BFA St. Albans Comet tennis team was narrowly defeated 4-3 by Mount Mansfield Union on Wednesday, May 11. According to Comet tennis coach Laura Laramee: "It came down to 2nd doubles where we were tied 3-3."
Highlight match: Genevieve Laclair winning the 3rd set tiebreaker 12-10.
1st doubles were dominant in their victory holding serve games and controlling the net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.