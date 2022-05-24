The Comet tennis team celebrated senior day on Monday, May 23, recognizing three graduating players: Lydia Hodgeman, Jayden Derosia, and Saige Bessette.
Hodgeman fought a hard match to come up a little short losing 6-3,6-2. The best match of the day went to two seniors, Saige Bessette and Jayden Derosia, at 2nd doubles, winning the first set 7-5, and losing the second set in a tiebreaker.
They played another tiebreaker for the decision 11-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.