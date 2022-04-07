The Comets are coming off of two state championships, and they’ve graduated a great deal of talent from those title teams. Meghan Connor, May Gratton, Avery Daudelin, Maren McGinn, Caitlyn Dasaro, Taylor Baldwin and Mackenzie Moore are some of the stars who have moved on. Who will step up this year and lead the Comets is yet to be determined, but there are some returning Comets who will use their previous experience to lead this edition of the Comets.
Pitching: Let's start in the circle where sophomore Cora Thomas and junior Sierra Yates will both see plenty of action. They both saw minimal action last season, but with a great deal of work this offseason they look ready to compete in the circle.
Fielding: Ruby Dasaro at second, Kylie Neveau at third, Thomas at short, Molly Smith in left and Makenna Hughes as the designated player are all returning. Their experience will be the foundation from which we will build upon. They all had strong years at the plate and in the field and we are expecting even more from this group this year.
We also have many new faces that are working hard and competing for playing time. Behind the plate we have senior Cadence Moore and sophomore Arleigh Richard. At first base we have juniors Lindsey LaBelle and Ella Reynolds. In the outfield seniors Brilee Bourgeois and Brooke Barnett are joined by juniors Bella Shuford, Maddie Cary and sophomore Haley Corey are all competing for playing time.
A new coach: Former Brattleboro and Castleton pitching star Kayla Wood has joined the Comet coaching staff this season. We are excited to have her aboard and she has already proven to be an asset with her knowledge and passion for the sport. The pitchers in the program are very fortunate to have her on staff.
Coaches: It's early in the season, but the coaches are very pleased with the effort and commitment that this group of young ladies have shown so far. We are looking forward to warm days and seeing how this year's group will contend with the other quality teams in our state.
(0) comments
