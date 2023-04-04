The last time the Comets played a game they lost the state championship game. The Comets were 18-0 going into that game, but the South Burlington Rebels played a great game and ended the Comets dream of winning back to back to back championships. The 2022 Comets and the four seniors made me proud, but now it’s time to turn to the 2023 Comets.
The 2023 Comets have 16 players on both the varsity and Junior Varsity. The team consists of five seniors, eight juniors, and three sophomores. We have sixteen players and one manager who love softball, are talented, and most importantly are wonderful young ladies. They work hard, they laugh hard, and they’re in the process of developing that family atmosphere that’s critical in the success of our program
Pitching is a critical component to any softball team. Senior Sierra Yates is back on the mound following an outstanding Junior season. Backing up Sierra will be juniors Cora Thomas and Ava Hutchins, along with sophomore Ava Harrison. Behind the plate are two juniors who will be competing for playing time. Arleigh Richard who is a returning varsity player will be joined by fellow junior Grace Burnor who played on JV last. The infield returns three starters in Maddie Carey at first, Ruby Dasaro at second and Cora Thomas at short. Sophomore Anna Smith will be backing up Carey at first. At third base are three players competing for playing time. Makenna Hughes who has been the starting DP for the last two years will be competing with Ava Hutching and Alyssa Boudreau for playing time.
In the outfield we will have senior Molly Smith leading the way. In the competition for playing time in the outfield will be senior Bella Shuford, juniors Haley Corey, Boudreau, Abby Gardner and sophomore Amelia Weber.
We have as much depth on our team as we have ever had. There will be players who will not be starting that would have started on many of our previous teams. Competition is good and all the players will have to work hard and earn their playing time.
I am excited about this team. My coaching staff is all back: Ann Sargent (Outfield Coach), Kevin McGinn (Hitting Coach), and Kayla Wood (Pitching Coach) along with Robbie Phillips and Erika Gravelin (JV Coaches). This staff is dedicated to the players, passionate about the sport, and extremely knowledgeable in softball. The players and I are very fortunate to have them on staff.
I hope many people come out and support this team. I’m confident that you will not leave disappointed in the team’s effort and enthusiasm.
