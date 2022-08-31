Q&A with Comet soccer coach Ben Marlow
Who do you have returning this year, and what do you expect from the returning group? We've had a really great start to our preseason. We're lucky to bring back a group of girls who are rich with experience and accolades that include all-Metro selections and academic honor roll. We expect these girls to bring their perspectives, experiences, and no-quit attitude to help lead our team this season.
Who do you have for new players, and what will they bring to the team, from what you've seen? We're really excited about our new Comet Soccer players this year! They have brought energy, a strong work ethic, and a high soccer IQ. We expect them to continue to develop as soccer players and teammates and are looking forward to their growth as the season goes on.
What are your goals for the 2022 season, and how do you plan to reach them? Our primary goals for our team this season are to learn how to communicate effectively with each other and to compete for one another. We're lucky to be part of a community with outstanding student-athletes and girls of high character. We expect to be competitive in the Metro this season and push teams through our organization and willingness to be brave on the attack. We'd love to encourage our youth girls teams to come out, watch, and meet these wonderful Comets. Also, we will have our second annual Free Youth Comet Soccer Day at the Complex on Saturday, September 10th from 10 am-11:30 am where girls grades 5th-8th can come, work through some soccer drills, and play with our Comets!
