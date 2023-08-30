Comet varsity soccer coach Ben Marlow brings us up to speed on the 2023 Comet soccer team.
Q&A with Ben Marlow
Who's returning and what are they bringing with them this year? We're really excited to return 11 talented and experienced athletes! Isabelle Montagne, Abby Lewellen, Brianna Jarvis, and Cadence Lafferty bring speed and the ability to score goals from anywhere in the final third. We’re excited about Lauren Johnson's patience and vision both in the middle and outside. Shelby Royea returns from a season-ending ACL injury and is playing great after training hard in the off-season. Adi Hughes and Tessa Sweeney bring leadership and experience to our midfield with their strength and strong understanding of the game. Rae Alexander had a great season last year, and we're excited about her energy and communication in the midfield. In the back, we return a pair of strong defenders! Cadence Ovitt and Emily Pigeon anchor our defense, and we will rely heavily on their understanding of the game and their ability to push on and join in our attack.
Who's new this season, and what holes will they fill that were left from last year's graduates? The 11 seniors we graduated last year are difficult to replace, but we feel these eight girls are ready to step in and play big roles on and off the field. Mckenna Pelletier brings an ability to create and finish in the final third. Mia DesLauriers, Mckenna LaBarge, and Anna Malboeuf bring a strong defense presence and a positive attitude that spreads throughout the program. Luca Boyea and Jayda Carter, both ninth graders, have continued to impress us with their knowledge of the game and will make an immediate impact for us on the field. Finally, Arleigh Richard and Ameila Pinkham have been pushing each other in goal, and we've seen great improvements from both in only a week!
What are your goals for the season? This year we want to continue to get better each day. Our goals for this team are that they can bond as a group, compete in every game, and believe in each other and their teammates. This group has put in lots of work in the off-season, both in soccer and in other sports, to be ready to start from day one. They've been focused at practice and we're excited to see how they grow together throughout the season.
What would you like to build on from last year? We graduated 11 talented soccer players last year which helped grow this program into what it is now. That being said, we're confident that the group will continue to take their understanding of the game and competitiveness to the next level. We've had a great preseason and the girls are engaged and excited about playing with each other and pushing each other. We showed last year that we can compete with any team in the state, and this group believes they can take it to the next step. Our first game this year is on Friday, September 1 at 4:30 at the Collins Perley Sports Complex. We'd love to have the community come and support these 19 outstanding athletes.
Would you like to give a shout out to your coaching staff? We’re so lucky to have an experienced and dedicated coaching staff. Chris Williams (11th season with the program) and Caroline Leahy (12th season with the program) have dedicated countless hours in the summer to spend time with our girls and are great JV coaches. Kiah Chadwick returns for her third season as an assistant coach. We're lucky to have Elise Archambault (BFA Class of 2018) as an assistant working with our JV girls this year. We're thrilled that Brad Parker is working with our varsity team this year. He brings over 25 years of head coaching and playing experience to the program. Both Elise and Brad have jumped in and made a massive impact on the program in only a week's time.
I'd also like to give a shoutout to the Collins Perley Sports Center staff for the wonderful fields and facilities we're able to use.
How can girls attend the Youth Comet Soccer Day? On Saturday, September 9, we host our annual Youth Comet Soccer Day at the Collins Perley Sports Complex from 9-11. Any girl in grades 5 to 8 is welcome to attend this free clinic put on by the Comet Soccer Players. We hope to see you there!
