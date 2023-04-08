The BFA-St. Albans Comets won the program’s first title in 2022, defeating Burr & Burton 10-9 in the D1 Vermont state championship game. The program returns nine from last season and adds several new players who will have an immediate impact on the team.
Q&A with Comet lacrosse coach Mary Pipes
Who’s returning to the Comets for 2023? Ayla Shea, our goalie, is looking stronger than ever, and that’s a great plus for our program. My entire defense, minus one player, is returning, so we’re looking strong defensively. Addie Hughes, who I expect will break the 100 goal mark this season, is returning on attack. Amber Paquette is looking stronger than ever in the midfield; she’s going to be taking our draws. Allie Bushey is back on attack; she’s a senior and strong attack player. Rae Alexander did really well for us last year, and this year she’s so ready to go right out of the gate. Her cuts and her shots look fantastic. Rowan Howrigan, who was a first-year player last year, has developed so well, and she’s probably going to start for us. She puts hours of practice time in–she’s the player you love as a coach; she’s on YouTube seeing how to make a move, on the wall with her stick, running on her own, and really motivated.
Do you have any new players poised to make an impact on varsity? Dahlia Steele, a freshman, has a lot of speed and she’s looking pretty good. I expect her to be an impact player. Ella Kane, another freshman, also looks really strong.
What are the goals for the program for 2023? I want to see our midfield develop; we lost our strong midfielders, and we need to get them ready to go. Our defense and attack are mostly returning players, so we’ll be focusing on developing our midfielders. I’m fully expecting us to have an excellent team.
What’s the chemistry and coachability of this team? This is a great group of girls, and they’re motivated. They all get along well.
Who do you have assisting on the coaching staff this year? Isaac Ryea has come back as our goalie coach, and he’s started working to prepare our replacement goalie since Ayla graduates this year, and that’s been awesome. He’s coached with me for four years, and he’s a huge plus to our program. I also have Sophie Zemianek who’s come back to work with our midfield, and another former player, Shelby Lang has come on to help develop our midfield.
What does it mean to you to have help from your Comet alum? Our alumni are super. They come back to help and that’s a big plus for our program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.