ST. ALBANS - In 2021 the BFA-St. Albans Comets lacrosse team proved they could compete with the top teams in the Metro Division with a finals appearance in the playoffs. This season, the Comets are looking to double down on that success with a move into the Metro Division full-time.
“It’s going to be a real game-changer for us,” said Comets’ coach Mary Pipes. “The competition is just going to be more fierce. In the past, we'd play some teams that weren’t challenging at all so our team stagnated a little, especially at the end of the season.”
The biggest impact for BFA will come by virtue of getting to size up their potential playoff opponents during the season, rather than going in cold as they did in the championship game against South Burlington last year.
“I’m pretty excited to see these teams on the field, it’s going to make a big difference for us," said Pipes. "It’s hard to go play a team in the playoffs that you haven’t seen. I’m really excited about that, and the girls are as well."
The Comets' high octane offense remains mostly intact, although the vacancy left by graduate Emma Bapp will have to be filled. However, when you have the likes of a pure goal-scorer in Loghan Hughes, paired with the dominance on the face-offs that Sophie Zemianek provides, it’s probably safe to say we’ll see BFA with ball control more often than not this season. Add a supporting cast of Jodie Gratton, Adi Hughes, Caroline Bliss, Allie Bushey, and Reese Clayton into that mix- there won’t be a lack of offense.
Defense is where the Comets were most effected by the 2021 graduates' departures, but senior Rachel Needleman will be returning to guide whoever steps up to fill the gaps and the backend should remain steady. Let’s not forget the Comets have the luxury of a goalkeeper who has already verbally committed to playing D1 lacrosse with UVM. Should anything get by a potentially young Comets' defense, junior Ayla Shea is more than capable of bailing them out.
Overall, the Comets' 2022 lacrosse season is shaping up to be exciting. Playing in the Metro is an added challenge, but it’s a challenge this team is ready for.
Q and A with Loghan Hughes and Ayla Shea:
What are you looking forward to the most this season?
Hughes: “I’m looking forward to seeing how we can incorporate the new girls on the team. We didn’t lose too many people, and I think they will be a great addition to our defense.”
Shea: “I’m definitely looking forward to working with and getting to know the new girls on the team, and of course, I’m looking to make it just as far as we did last season.”
What do you enjoy the most about playing lacrosse?
Hughes: “The thing I love most about lacrosse is the team and the coaching staff. Mary (Pipes) is the best, and the team atmosphere is really a place where we can make great friends and help each other get better every day.”
Shea: “Lacrosse is definitely my favorite sport; it’s so exciting this time of year to finally get back together as a team and get a stick in your hands. Lacrosse brings in a lot of components from other sports, but when it comes down to it, there’s nothing else like it. I think that’s one of the reasons why I love it so much."
How are you feeling about the jump to Metro Division play this year?
Hughes: “I'm super excited to move up to the Metro. We'll face the best teams in the state in our regular-season games, which will get us accustomed to a higher level of play before playoffs. I think it will be great for us even if we don’t have as good of a record.”
Shea: “Switching into the Metro for us will be a lot of fun; we'll be able to play teams we’ll see in playoffs, which will be nice. I think one of the big downfalls we had last season was that we never saw South Burlington until the championship game, so even though we’d watched film on them we didn’t really know what we were getting into. Overall, I think it’ll be really good for us!”
