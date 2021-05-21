ST. ALBANS - The Comets Lax team gave a tip of the cap to their seniors with a 14-6 win over MMU in their final home game of the 2021 season. BFA’s Emma Bapp, Margot Collins, Sydney Heth, Adriana Hoder, Ava Pinette, Chiara Skeels, and their family members were acknowledged for their four years of dedication with a centerfield ceremony prior to the game.
“This is the toughest day of the lacrosse season because I have to let go of all these kids that I’ve come to love over the years," said Comet coach Mary Pipes.
The first half started tightly contested until about the midway mark, where the Comets managed to break through, with the goal coming from Sophie Zemainek, (2G, 1A) to make it a 3-2 game. From that point on BFA, started to build momentum, and with five minutes to go in the half, Loghan Hughes (7G, 1A) had scored a hattrick, and Emma Bapp (3G, 1A) was well on her way to accomplishing the same feat by netting her first and making the game 6-2.
MMU rallied back with their own goal, but Hughes and Bapp each found the back of the net one more time to make it 8-3 heading into the halftime break.
The second frame was nearly identical to the first, with the Comets outscoring their opponents 6-3 to secure the victory. BFA’s Ayla Shea stood tall for the Comets making 11 saves throughout the evening. Senior Emma Bapp completed her hattrick with a goal early in the half, the first of her high school career.
“I’m pretty excited! It doesn’t even seem real because I had never played attack before this year. To think that I would’ve scored a goal, in general, is just ridiculous to me; forget about 3!” said an enthusiastic Bapp.
“When I think back to my best times at BFA, it really has been playing lacrosse. I think this year we’ve got a really hard-working team, with a lot of talent and a lot of drive. We can do big things, and we’re not done yet!”
Bapp had advice to pass on to some of her younger teammates, based on the experience she’s gained over the past four years.
“The best advice I can give is to love every second of it. Take every experience that you can to learn. Trust the coaching, whether it’s something you aren’t comfortable with or it’s a new position; it’s a chance to learn and become better.”
