The No. 4 Comet lacrosse upset No. 1 Burr & Burton in the D1 semifinal game this afternoon by a score of 11-9, earning a trip to the D1 final. The last time the Comets went to a title game, in 2012, the team was a D2 contender.
"We definitely knew we had our shot and that it could be done...no doubt in our minds. It's just even better that we did it and have made it this far! "Our common goal all year has been to make it to, and win, a championship!" said Comet Sophie Zemianek.
Burr & Burton came out on fire and scored two fast break goals right away and held us scoreless for 9 minutes. They face guarded Loghan Hughes so she had to work extra hard to score," said Comet coach Mary Pipes.
"That meant our other attackers could get free and they did. B&B had a really good fast break but our defense hung tough."
BFA was behind at the half by a score of 5-7, but held B&B to 2 goals the second half. Pipes credited defenders Chiarra Skeels, Margot Collins, Rachel Needleman, and Sydney Heth.
"Our defense was also incredible and a major reason why we held them to two points in the second half."
Pipes also gave props to goalie Ayla Shea who had 17 saves.
"Ayla Shea was phenomenal. It pumped up our team so much we scored 6 goals!"
Comet scorers: Adi Hughes 2 goals, Caroline Bliss 4 goals, Loghan Hughes 3 golas and 3 assists. Sophie Zemianek 2 goals and 3 assists.
The Comets will take on No. 2 South Burlington in the D1 final later this week.
Congratulations to the Comets on an incredible season and a great semifinal win!
