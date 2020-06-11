ST. ALBANS — Mary Pipes, head coach of the Comet lacrosse team at BFA St. Albans, shared her thoughts on her seniors from the class of 2020.
“This spring the senior girls of BFA were unable to finish their high school experience with a final season of lacrosse,” said Pipes.
“The disappointment that we share over this loss is compounded by the many senior activities that were canceled.
“Comet lacrosse will miss giving our beloved seniors the sendoff that they so richly deserve. The 2020 seniors, like all those who have graduated before them, are the heart and soul of Comet sports.”
Pipes noted that it wasn’t just the older players who missed out.
“This season, the younger girls were cheated out of the mentorship, leadership, and association/friendship of our seniors, and this will definitely have an impact on our future,” said Pipes.
“We hope our senior girls recognize their importance to our program now and into the future.”
Pipes thanked each of the seniors for their individual contributions to the team.
Hailey Savage, Goalie, Captain:
“Hailey has been an instrumental leader and mentor for many years. Her positive attitude, strong work ethic, ability to handle stress, and willingness to give 100 percent of her efforts every practice and game is a shining example to younger players. Hailey’s goalkeeping skills will be sorely missed next season,” said Pipes.
Maya Perrault, Midfielder:
“Maya will leave a big hole in the Comet attack. As our key “5 alive” player she was able to sprint from Defense to Attack and enabled us to have scoring ability that started from deep inside our defensive end,” said Pipes.
“Maya understood how to develop a play and was an integral component in setting up a score. Maya’s irrepressible good humor and welcoming demeanor always set teammates at ease. We will miss her laugh.”
Chloe Rouleau, Attacker:
“Chloe had an aggressive ride that caused many turnover opportunities for the Comets. As a lefty, Chloe had some shooting skills that often caught the goalies of our opponents unprepared. Chloe never realized how important she was to Comet lax, and we hope she reads this, so she knows how much she will be missed,” said Pipes.
Kelsie Llewellen, Attacker:
“Kelsie confidence helped her to be an instrumental part of the Comet attack squad. Hard work, a positive attitude, and her desire to continue improving daily were a great example to younger teammates. Kelsie’s ability to balance school, work, and sports is very admirable.”
Emma Lovelette, Defender:
“Emma is a heart and soul player who never gives up. Her game face is tough, and her communication skills were very helpful for Comet defense. Emma’s willingness to work hard and her genuine commitment to the program made her an essential element of Comet lax. Emma is also just a really nice person and the kind of player that coaches love to have on their team.
Julie Parent, Defender:
“Julie is a fun girl who brought a lively attitude to Comet lax. She was always willing to step in where needed and even did a season in goal for the JV team when no one else would volunteer for that role. We were really looking forward to her senior season on the varsity squad.”
Emily Rocheleau, Defender:
“Emily is a loud and aggressive defender. This is essential to a cohesive and successful defense. We had plans for her to be the coordinator of our defensive end, and sadly this season didn’t happen. Emily has a good work ethic and was really committed to Comet lax. We appreciate her smiles and her sense of humor. She took some hard hits preseason and lived to laugh about it.”
Sadie Callan, Defense:
“Sadie is another missed opportunity for Comet Lax. She was always looking to perfect her skills and willing to do whatever it took to be a better laxer. We can all learn from her determination. Sadie is a genuinely nice person with a positive attitude that will really be helpful in her future endeavors.”
Juliana Turner, Midfield:
“Juliana is an energetic person who reminds me a little of the energizer bunny. She definitely kept on running long after the rest of us were worn out. Although she was quiet around the staff, we have a feeling that she had a lot to say that would have greatly improved Comet lax this season,” said Pipes.
Pipes, whose love for lax and her players is well known, closed with an invitation to the girls she missed so much this spring.
“All the Comet senior girls are special and hold a place in our hearts. We wish them the very best and brightest future. We would also like to remind them that they are always welcome to attend open gyms in the future.”