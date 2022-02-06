The BFA St. Albans Comets traveled to Rutland to face the Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 5, earning a 10-4 road win. The Comets tallied four goals in the first period, three in the second, and three in the third. The Raiders, held scoreless in the first, added three in the second and a final in the third.
Comet goals were scored by Bri Jarvis (2), Sophie Zemianek (2), Caroline Bliss, Molly Smith, Seneca Lamos, Amber Poquette, and Jodie Gratton. Assists: Bliss, Zemianek, Reese Clayton, Gratton, Ayla Shea, Jarvis, Smith, and Clayton.
Mackenna Montgomery had 21 saves, and the Raiders goalie had 26.
