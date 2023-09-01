This year’s Comet girls’ golf team is led by returning seniors Ruby Dasaro (third year)
and Laurelle Boomhower (second year). We’re welcoming three new players Erin Jackson
(junior), Jade Garceau (junior) and Emma Caster (freshman) who are playing for the first time.
We hosted a scrimmage match on Tuesday, August 29, with Harwood, Rice, and South Burlington at Champlain Country Club. It was a great experience for everyone to play nine holes and to see what it will be like for the season. What was impressive about the Match was the determination and resilience shown by each player to keep working through the not so great shot to recover and hit the next shot better. It was a good learning experience for everyone and a great start to our season.
I’m excited to watch this group’s growth and improvement as a team and as individual
players this season. They all come to practice with great attitudes and are willing to learn and
put in the work it takes to keep improving their golf game. All I ask them to do every day is
to believe, work hard, have fun and try to get a little bit better at golf each day. I’m blessed to be
surrounded by five great people who are this year’s Comet golf family.
I’d like to thank Mike Swim and the members of the Champlain Country Club for their
support of Comet girls’ golf. Our first Match will be at Lang Farm on Monday, Sept. 11.
