Pic2.jpg

From left to right: Jade Garceau, Emma Caster, Laurelle Boomhower, and Ruby Dasaro.

 Mary Brouillete

The BFA St. Albans Comets girls' golf team competed in their first match of the season at Lang Farm in Essex on Sept. 11. Ruby Dasaro shot a 48, and Laurelle Boomhower a 50. Jade Garceau and Emma Caster, in their very first match as Comet golfers, shot a 51. The girls are steadily improving and look forward to their next match at Newport on Monday, Sept. 18.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation