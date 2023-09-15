The BFA St. Albans Comets girls' golf team competed in their first match of the season at Lang Farm in Essex on Sept. 11. Ruby Dasaro shot a 48, and Laurelle Boomhower a 50. Jade Garceau and Emma Caster, in their very first match as Comet golfers, shot a 51. The girls are steadily improving and look forward to their next match at Newport on Monday, Sept. 18.
Comet golf competes in first match; Ruby Dasaro leads Comet golfers!
