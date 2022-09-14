IMG_0243.jpg

Karli Holland getting her ball back after scoring a par on hole #5 at The Links at Lang Farm at Essex on Monday. Holland and Laurelle Boomhower shot a 47 in the scramble portion of the Match.

 Mary Brouillette

Comet golfer Ruby Dasaro shot a 42 with two pars and finished tied in seventh place in the field of 22 golfers. Sydney Trutor showed improvement with her chipping and putting skills. Karli Hollandscored a par on hole #5 at The Links at Lang Farm at Essex on Monday, Sept. 12. Holland and Laurelle Boomhower shot a 47 in the scramble portion of the Match.

