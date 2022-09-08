The BFA-St. Albans girls golf team competed in their first match on Friday, Sept. 5, at the Arrowhead Golf Course in Milton. Mary Brouillette, long-time coach and educator at BFA-St. Albans, and an avid golfer, is coaching the Comets this fall and brought us up to speed on the team. Here's how they did at Arrowhead:
"Ruby Dasaro was 45 with a par. Laurelle Boomhower was 45 and showing great improvement since we started the season," said Brouillette. "Karli Holland was 60 and showed great determination and effort. Her shots will be falling in soon, and Sydney Trutor hit some great puts."
Before the first match, Brouillette took some time out of her busy schedule to discuss her goals for the 2022 Comet golf team.
"I assisted Mike Swim with the team a couple of years ago, and I was grateful to start coaching again. The best part about golf is talking about working hard and believing in your next shot. Golf is a big challenge; it's a team sport, but it's also you and the golf ball," said Brouillette.
"You have to let a bad shot go and take the next one. That's the same in class or life. Even if things don't go well, you have to get on to the next day and improve every time. Golf is a game that can help you become mentally stronger on and off the course."
This year, the Comets returned Ruby Dasaro and welcomed three players new to the game.
"It's been fun to watch them improve and see their enthusiasm as they continue to understand the game," said Brouillette. "You can put girls in a match with others of their ability level, so there are lots of opportunities to grow."
Brouillette shared her top three goals for the season, on and off the course.
"On the course, we'll try to do better tomorrow than we did yesterday. I have a quote I love sharing from the Lakers coach Pat Riley: 'Excellence happens when you try each day to do and be a little better than you were yesterday.' So, if you shot a 50 yesterday, you're trying for a 49 today."
Brouillette also hopes to instill course etiquette, especially for new players.
"In the first couple of weeks, we'll be talking about being aware of your surroundings, making ball, who shoots first--the fundamentals of when you begin playing."
The final on-course goal, according to Brouillette: "Work hard, believe, and have fun."
Brouillette has other goals that apply to time on and off the course.
"I want to help the athletes grow to be good students and represent Comet golf as it should be on and off the course. That includes managing classroom responsibilities, creating a family-like atmosphere, and supporting one another. I also want them to believe in themselves every day--to know they can accomplish anything on and off the course."
A member of the Champlain Champlain Country Club, Brouilllette has appreciated the support of the other members when it comes to youth golf.
"I've been lucky to meet many great people at CCC. Everyone is very supportive of girls' golf and BFA St Albans golf in general. They're excited to build the programs," said Brouillette.
"Mike Swim, the Club Pro, is a great resource. I helped him with the clinics this year, and it was great to work with him and learn from him. There were younger golfers (fifth to eighth grade) at the clinic, and we're going to invite those girls to come up to Champlain later in the season to play with the high school girls."
What does Brouillette love about the golf? "Golf is a lifelong sport where you can play and meet great people."
Who's on the team? Sydney Tutor grade 12, Laurelle Boomhower grade 11, Ruby Dasaro grade 11, and Karli Holland grade 11
