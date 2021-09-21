The Bellows Free Academy St. Albans girls volleyball team swept Vermont Commons, winning all three sets (25-9, 25-11, 25-9)
Comet Serving: Jadyn Walent 9 for 11 with 5 aces, Jaylin Bedard 10 for 10 with 3 aces, Aiyana Auer 5 for 7 with 3 aces, and Leah Fitzgerald 5 for 5 with 2 aces
Kills: Lindsey LaBelle had 3s, Jadyn Walent had 2, Sydney Preseau had 2, and Mia Montagne had 2
Setting: Anna Bouchard, Hannah Branon, Leah FItzgerald, and combined for 14 sets for points.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume is looking forward to seeing his team face off against Essex.
“The Comets were solid tonight against a fairly young Vermont Commons Team. They will have a major test this Wednesday when they travel to Essex to face the undefeated Hornets,” said Berthiaume. “I am anxious to see how our team matches up against an excellent established program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.