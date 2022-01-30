A longtime supporter of the BFA-St. Albans Comets, Brad Thomas, passed away last week. Comet coaches Luke Cioffi and Jeff Rouleau spoke of his impact on the program.
Comet coach Jeff Rouleau
Brad Thomas was the Comet hockey historian: One of Brad's contributions from the start of the program was to recognize how valuable it would be to record the history of the program. He had already been part of Bobwhite hockey history and could share just about anything about the early history of that program. From the get-go, he began recording the statistics of every player that ever played in the program and recorded the overall team statistics. Every player can see where they stand in the history of the program and see how their team stacked up against every Comet Hockey Team. All of that info can be found on the Comet Hockey webpage, and every player and family has received a copy of the updated statistics at our end-of-the-year banquet.
Painting pucks: In addition, he started a tradition to recognize the first varsity goal and first varsity trick for every skater and the first varsity win and first varsity shutout for every goaltender by painting the player's name, the opponent, the date and the score of the game on the actual puck that was scored in the game or was used in the game. He would then place the puck in a protective case to preserve the puck. This was his contribution to sincerely making that moment in time special for the kids. It was our job as coaches to make sure we got him the pucks, and it is clear that every upperclassman recognizes this ritual with the BFA programs as they get the pucks from the official often times before we recognize it. This has become something cherished and valued by all of our players.
The voice of Comet games: For many years at the start of our program and long after his daughter had graduated, he worked the scorer's table and did the announcing for our games. He was instrumental in developing the routines we follow to start our home games, insisting things only be done the right way and with class.
Brad would tell it as he saw it: In addition, throughout the years, he also offered to us, whether we wanted it or not, his opinion on how things were going with the team, and in Brad's own special way, did not sugarcoat his assessment of our play, the opponent's play, or the officials' performance. If you know Brad, he was just being honest, which is what you always got with him, honesty, support, dedication, and a love of and for the program. His support will be missed but never forgotten.
Comet coach Luke Cioffi
Brad was ahead of his time: Brad also was a bit of a social media influencer before the term existed! He created the Comet Facebook page and webpage. He made many Comet hockey playoff memes and short videos to share with the team on both platforms. He would keep the fans updated on the progress of both the Comets and Bobwhites via social media during the games. I would send Brad the stats after every game, and he would update all the stats found on the web page and give a recap of the game on Facebook. Brad understood the value of family and always helped promote the positivity emanating from our community.
