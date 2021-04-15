ST. ALBANS — The Comets closed the 2019 season with a D1 title win against rival MVU Thunderbirds; little did they know that would be the last time they'd walk onto a softball field for two years. This year, the Comets are back in action, happy to have an opportunity to play the game they love.
Taylor, what are you looking forward to this season as a senior? "I'm looking forward to having a good season, spending time with my teammates, and possibly going to a championship game. I'm also hoping people can come and watch us play this spring."
The last time you were on the field, you were a sophomore; what's it like coming back as a senior leader? "I looked up to the people who were older than me on the team, and now I want to set a standard for the younger girls."
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume has been at the program's helm for 35 years; this year is like no other.
"You can usually expect to know what's happening. There might be two or three new players on each team, but you know the star pitchers and who's coming up.
"I've got a lot of unknowns on my own team this year. I've got four kids that have played varsity softball. We've been blessed that we have been able to be outside and do a little bit of live pitching. Mother Nature has given us a little break the last two weeks."
What are some of the things you're looking forward to this year? "I have 17 wonderful kids. They come to practice, work hard, laugh, and enjoy each other. It's going to be a fun group.
"We've got a lot of young kids, and I'm looking forward to the growth. I know we'll be a lot better at the end than we'll be in the beginning. It's going to be fun watching them develop.
"I've got a great group of leaders in Taylor Baldwin, Maren McGinn, Caitlyn Dasaro, and MacKenzie Moore. Taylor, Cailyn, and Maren have been with me since they were freshmen, so I know them well, and I know I can trust them and count on them to lead this team."
Are you looking forward to the BFA vs. MVU matchup coming up next week? "It's a great rivalry because it's respect between the two programs. I respect what Jay's (Hartman) done over his 40 years of coaching. You can always count on them putting a great product on the field.
Talk about some numbers! "I've faced them twice a year for 35 years; you throw in another eight or nine playoff games, and I've seen them about 75 times over my career.
Will this be an early-season test? "They've got Natalee Harvey on the mound. She's matured a lot over the last two years, and she will probably be one of the toughest pitchers we face all year. It will be a good challenge for us early in the season."
