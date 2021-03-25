mack Moore.jpg

MacKenzie Moore drives the ball past U32 defenders last Thursday night.

 Ari Beauregard

ST. ALBANS — We've now all gotten used to the Covid disappointments, but it certainly hasn't made it any easier to deal with. News came today that the 2021 D1 Vermont State Girls Basketball Championship game between the Comets and Rice, scheduled to play on Saturday at 8 pm at the Barre Auditorium has been canceled due to a health concern on the Rice basketball team. 

No further information is available at this time, but while we wait--Comets, you have been a force to be reckoned with all year, and we thank you for playing some excellent basketball and giving us all something to cheer about this winter! 

