...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following
areas, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex,
Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern
Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland,
Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison,
Western Chittenden, Western Franklin and Western Rutland.
* From Friday morning through Saturday evening
* Total rainfall of 0.50 to 1.25 inches combined with continued snow
melt will cause several rivers to approach bank full Friday
afternoon into Saturday morning. The most likely rivers to exceed
minor flood stage will be the Missisquoi River at North Troy and
Otter Creek at Center Rutland. Other locations along the Ausable,
Winooski and Mad Rivers will approach or exceed flood stage as
well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
