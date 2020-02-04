ESSEX — The Comets varsity basketball team traveled to Essex Tuesday evening, falling 72-59.
Essex, currently sitting in second place in the standings, held a narrow 31-30 point lead at the half.
The Hornets tallied 19 points to BFA's 11 in the third quarter. The Comets battled in the fourth, scoring 18, but the Hornets tacked on another 22 points and earned the win.
The Comets were led by Maren McGinn with 13 points. Caitlyn Dasaro, Alexis Kittell, and Mackenzie Moore each had 10.
The Comets (8-4), will host Burlington on Friday for a 7:30 start.