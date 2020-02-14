SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Comets celebrated Valentine's Day with a 'W' on Friday evening over Rice High School. Rice held the 21-18 lead at the half, but the Comets' offense came to life in the second, outscoring the Knights 20-12.
The Comets earned the 38-33 point victory thanks to a balanced scoring effort that was capped off in the final seconds of the game.
Mackenzie Moore put the Comets in position to win, making two foul shots with less than five seconds left to put BFA up five.
St. Albans was led by Caitlyn Dasaro with 12 points, 3 steals, and 5 rebounds. Maren McGinn had 12 points and 8 rebounds. Pippa Kittell had 6 rebounds and 2 steals.
The Comets improve to 10-4 and will take on Spaulding on Monday at BFA St. Albans.