280271922_5308159055936242_8298515884653485775_n.jpg

Jay Hartman and Rich McVicker celebrate their 500th win earlier in the 2022 season. 

 Adam Laroche
On Saturday, May 21st, in honor of their 39 years of dedication to the MVU softball program, coaches Jay Hartman and Rich McVicker will be honored.
Prior to the start of the 3:00 game against Mt. Mansfield, “The Pit” will be dedicated to both coaches who this year eclipsed the 500 win mark. We would like to invite community members, alumni, and previous softball players to help celebrate both coaches.

