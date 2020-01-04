ENOSBURG — Three high schools in the state of Vermont are fortunate enough to offer students a Junior ROTC program, and Enosburg Falls Junior and Senior High School is one of them.
Most people in Franklin County recognize the Enosburg Junior ROTC members from the solemn and patriotic tone they add to high school basketball games in Enosburg.
The color guard marches into the gym in full uniform to join the crowd and the teams for the singing of the national anthem.
Lieutenant Colonel Peter O’Connell, known as Colonel to his students, has led the program for 12 years. A retired military officer, O’Connell instituted the color guard at basketball games.
“It’s special to me because it’s ‘only’ the national anthem,” said O’Connell. “These students volunteered to be present for the singing of the anthem, but behind the scenes, it’s a much bigger commitment.”
O’Connell explained that some students wait after school on game days while others must arrange transport. Some also participate in school activities, sports, or jobs and must balance their activities.
“The people in the stands see four high schoolers in a great uniform paying respect for the flag during the anthem, but it’s hours of volunteerism and commitment,” said O’Connell, “and I’m very proud of them.”
Ashley Gagne, a sophomore, has been participating in the Junior ROTC program for two years. Her grandfather served in the Air Force for 39 years.
“His service inspired me, and I always thought I would pay it back to my country and do something a little extra special,” said Gagne. “I want to go into the Air Force and follow in my grandfather’s footsteps.”
Gagne explained that the JROTC is an excellent stepping stone into the military; she loves taking part in the anthem.
“It’s one of my favorite things I do in JROTC,” said Gagne.
Jacob Roberts, a senior, has been with the JROTC program for four years and the color guard for three. He heard of the program in the eighth grade at the Winter Fair at Enosburg High School.
Roberts especially enjoys the community service he’s been able to do with the JROTC.
“I feel like I’m helping out and doing something important,” said Roberts.
Roberts was named Top Cadet for the past two years.
“JROTC gives kids the opportunity to lead,” said O’Connell. “Robert has developed into our top cadet. He’s level headed, insightful, accurate, capable, and good with other cadets.”
Roberts has enjoyed the leadership role.
“All my life I’ve been the quiet kid who didn’t like to get up in front of people. This allowed me to do that. I’ve been pushed to do great things, and I’ve slowly and surely been overcoming my fear.”
Damien Fiske, another sophomore, remarked that the relationships he’s made in JROTC are built on respect.
He’s dreamed of taking part in the class since the third grade.
“My grandfather was in the Army, and he inspired me to be a great person and to respect my country,” said Fiske.
Fiske loves the color guard and takes part in the anthem and the town Memorial Day Parade.
He also enjoys the Raiders event, a competition of strength and skill cadets can take part in to test their mettle.
“I recommend this class; you learn so many things, and it’s very inspirational,” said Fiske.
Owen Adams, the youngest member of the group, is a freshman.
“When I got to Enosburg, I didn’t know anyone; everyone in this program was so friendly, and I loved the class,” said Adams.
“It’s different than an academic class. We are always doing something different and learning new things.”
“We also have very nice teachers, including Colonel and Sargent Shippert, who teach us and push us to do our best,” said Adams, “but they aren’t so rough on us that we give up.”
“I’ve been challenged to grow and push through things that might make me uncomfortable,” said Adams. “I’m not good in front of people, so color guard helps me overcome that.”
“JROTC also provides community service hours that you can use during class time,” said Adams. “We also have the chance to do a lot of physical activities like ropes courses and marches.
“This is my favorite class. We have boundaries, but we also have a lot of fun. We’re like a family inside of school and helps prepare us for the future.”
Adams recently participated in Drill, a competition that the Enosburg JROTC hosted this fall.
“It’s like color guard, but it’s a competition. There’s marching and a set of commands that you have to do all together,” explained Adams. “The whole goal is to be the best.”
Another competition the JROTC takes part in has to do with marksmanship. The cadets travel to the armory in Enosburg and shoot at targets with an air rifle.
“The sight on the rifles are very different, and it is challenging. You have to get your breathing right and be as still as you possibly can,” said Gagne.
The cadets shoot from standing, kneeling, and prone positions.
“Shooting from a standing position is usually the most difficult,” Said Gagne, who tied for fourth within her class.
The targets are shipped and graded against those from other programs.
“If you make the team, you get a tan cord and badge for your uniform,” said Gagne.
Only three schools in the state have a JROTC program--Enosburg, North Country, and Spaulding High School.
“When we go to competitions, we are often competing against much larger schools,” said O’Connell.
Students interested in pursuing a military career will benefit from the class, but O’Connell encouraged all students to consider the benefits.
“We are a citizenship program, so regardless of whether you’re planning to join the military, this class will help you with discipline, attention to detail, safety, and teamwork--things we all need in life.
“You may never be in color guard again after high school, but you will face times where you have to speak in public or do things that push you out of your comfort zone,” said O’Connell. “We feel these skills are beneficial to people in all walks of life.”