Zoe McGee, a 2022 graduate of Enosburg High School and three-sport athlete for the Hornets, shared her thoughts on taking on the next phase of her athletic and academic career at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, MA.
Q&A with Zoe McGee
Why did you decide to attend MCLA? Originally, I wanted to stay in Vermont, but I got connected with Next College Student Athlete because I knew I wanted to play soccer at the college level. NCSA got me in touch with MCLA, and the coach reached out to me after seeing my profile.
What did you enjoy about the first collegiate soccer season? It was unreal! I was scared I wouldn't connect with my team because I've played with the same girls all my life. Everyone was so welcoming; I got to play on a turf field, and almost all the home games were under the lights, so it was like my Enosburg homecoming games! I was in goal in a scrimmage against Castleton because we had a senior keeper, but I enjoyed training. In practice scrimmages, I played both in the goal and out.
What did you like about the training aspect? Our coach was a goalie herself, so she knew how to prepare us. There were two keepers, me and the senior keeper, and the senior keeper helped mentor me through the drills. We did just keeper training on Fridays for an hour and then went to the regular practice. So, it was a lot of work. But, my coach was very uplifting and told me I really improved in training.
Do you have any standout moments from the soccer season? We wanted our ten seniors to have the best final season they could since they had so much messed up with COVID. The first game we won was against Eastern Nazarene College. Although we were still working out some kinks, we were so happy for each other. People scored who had yet to score in past seasons, and it really showed how much we had improved. Everyone was on top of the world.
Were you planning on playing basketball at MCLA? I wasn't expecting to play basketball, but I heard the team could use a few more players. I got in touch with the basketball coach, and he told me he'd love to have me. He told me I could come to some practices to check it out. The girls were very welcoming and helped me learn the plays. It's a great team!
What's it been like balancing two sports and school work? It hasn't been as hard as I thought it would be; as an athlete, it's been my schedule my whole life. I think it would have been harder if I didn't have a sport to play.
What did you bring with you from your athletic career in Enosburg? From a keeper aspect, I keep thinking about the moments I worked with Rich Ross. He drilled a lot of stuff into my head. If I did something wrong, I could hear him correcting me in my head. When I was sick with the flu during basketball, I was happy to be that supportive teammate--texting my teammates before and after games and encouraging them. When it came to basketball, I remember coach Gary Geddes telling me I'm a good defender because of how long I am. My coach at MCLA noticed that and was glad to see it. We don't have a lot of height on the team right now, so that was helpful. Always in practice, I can hear Gary's voice in my head saying, 'stay low, Zoe!'
Do you have standout memories from high school you'd like to share? One game I'll always remember was my sophomore soccer homecoming game when we beat MVU in double overtime. I'll remember my senior year in basketball when we made it to Barre. I remember our quarterfinal when we won, and Allison Bowen had a poster on the wall with "Barre Bound" written on the back. When we won, she flipped it around, and everyone was cheering.
I remember leaving for the semifinal basketball game in Barre my senior year; so many people from the town were out on the street cheering for us when we left. The whole school was out on the curb, and people at the park and ride had signs. I felt so supported because those families didn't have to go out there with their signs and stand in the cold to show their support for us. I love Enosburg, and I'll never forget it.
Have you enjoyed your time at MCLA? I wasn't sure I would because it's four hours from home, but I've love MCLA. It's a small college, and since I'm on the soccer and basketball teams, almost everyone knows me; it makes it a lot easier to make friends.
What wise words would you say to athletes who want to play in college? Go for it! I wasn't expecting to play in college. You don't have to go to a D1 or D2 college. When you play at the D3 level, you still get to have fun and make a lot of memories.
