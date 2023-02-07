BFA-St. Albans Comets’ hockey defender and team captain Sophie Zemianek has taken her skills and heart to the nationally ranked Norwich University Cadets women's hockey team this winter.
Q&A with Sophie Zemianek
What have you liked about college hockey? The biggest thing for me is the competitiveness. It's a lot faster, more intense, and physical than high school hockey. I think for someone like me, that's a good step up.
What was the biggest transition for you as a player? It's put me in a position I haven't been in before. I decided on my school last-minute, so I didn't get recruited. I came to school not knowing what my hockey career would look like. I made the team as a walk-on, which has only happened a few times in the college's history. Being as competitive as we are, I wasn't guaranteed playing time. I've had to watch from the sidelines more than I ever have in my life. It makes those moments I get to dress that much more important to me, and pushes me. I owe a lot of my mindset to my community and my high school coaches. The girls on this year's Comets' team are so supportive and encouraging, and my parents still come to the games whether I'm dressing or not. All of these people help me keep a good mindset.
What have you enjoyed about the college team aspect? The culture here is very similar to the Comets. In the offseason, we're volunteering at Wheels for Warmth, getting out in the community, and working with the local youth teams. Even the practices and drills are similar to what we did with Comet hockey. The girls are so supportive and encouraging. They're telling me to keep working hard and to be better.
Has your perspective on the game changed? I love the game as much as always, but from the position I'm in, I've learned a lot about the small details and how the coaches coach from watching. I try to apply those when I get an opportunity to play.
Have you played in any games this season? I've played in three games this season and picked up a couple of collegiate points, which is really cool. I expected to have a season where I'd not see as much ice time as I have in the past; I knew the team was full of incredibly talented girls. To walk on, make the team, and be here is more than I could ask for.
Do you have any season standouts? I think the whole experience--the physicality is a big thing for me. I like to play physical, and in high school, I struggled because I'd get called on penalties. Here, it helps my game and doesn't hold me back. I've also noticed that my game has gotten faster; I know what I'm going to do with the puck before I get it; that's all come up from where I was at.
Do you have a favorite high school hockey memory? Everything about my senior year was so perfect, especially coming off the COVID-shortened season where we played eight or ten games, lost early in playoffs, and faced all that adversity. My senior year really opened my eyes to see how lucky I was to have what I had right then. I didn't want to be anyplace else in the world. The team chemistry was unlike any I'd been on. We put our personal stuff aside when we stepped into the locker room, everyone was happy to be there, and it made our season so incredible. It's still so surreal.
Do you have any wise words for student-athletes? Everything in college is a mental game. If you want to be good enough, you'll be good enough. You have to believe (that's a deep-rooted word for me) in yourself. Everyone thinks BELIEVE is just a word, but once you become a Comet, it's something you'll live by and bring with you wherever you do.
Do you have a couple of thank you's to share? To keep it simple, I'd say thank you to the whole St. Albans community. The support from the community doesn't go unnoticed, and it's truly something that's helped me, even this season. I also want to thank my family and all my high school coaches; every time I see them, it's another piece of advice about where I'm at and how things are going. I wouldn't trade any of it for the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.