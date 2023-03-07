Ruth Brueckner and Anna (Brueckner) Anderson-Sanchez, who both ran for Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton, VT, have joined forces again. The fleet of foot siblings are running, and breaking records, for Crown College in Minnesota.
This winter, the two Vermont women have been integral to breaking Crown College school racing records in indoor track. On Jan. 23, the relay team of Brueckner, Anderson-Sanchez, Ellie Schanbacher, and Abby Pausch finished seventh in the 4x400 meter run in 4:35.49 for a new Crown Women's Track and Field Indoor Record at the Vanessa Seljeskog Classic.
At the same event, Brueckner broke a school record in the 600m run, finishing third in a time of 1:43.53.
At the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Track & Field Championship on Feb. 24 and 25, the relay team, including Brueckner (a freshman) and Anderson Sanchez (a senior), raced to a title in the Women's 4x400m relay in a time of 4:30.45 and broke the Crown College record set earlier in the season.
Individually, Brueckner won a title in the 800m run with a time of 2:27.28, placed sixth in the 60m dash, and second in the 400m; Anderson Sanchez earned a fourth-place finish in the 400m and a second-place finish in the 800m run.
Brueckner was and Anderson-Sanchez each received UMAC All-Conference Awards and Brueckner was chosen as Rookie of the Year for UMAC. Anderson-Sanchez received a UMAC sportsmanship award for the 2022-2023 Indoor Track and Field season.
Q&A with Ruth Brueckner and Anna Anderson-Sanchez
What's it like being back on a relay team together?
Ruth: Anna is always third, and I'm last, so we always hand off to each other. It's easy to trust each other with handoffs. In our first practice, we did our first handoff, and it was still the same as high school.
Anna: Just like high school, we added her in here when she joined the team. As siblings, we can trust each other, and our coaches also trust that we know how to work together. I know I can trust her to finish the work I started.
Did this bring back memories of your 2019 high school indoor and outdoor relays track state championships in the 4x400m and 4x800m?
Ruth: Yes, the first time we all ran together in college, we broke the school record. It's cool to make new memories together.
Anna: Ruth and I won four state titles together in high school. In high school, we were part of the top competition at most of our meets, but here we see a lot more improvement because we've watched our times improve as we've worked together.
What have you most enjoyed about college racing?
Anna: I'd say I've improved in some areas. I've been able to finish racing with a sprint and to be passing people at the end of a race. I've liked getting the grit and training to finish. It's cool to run for a Christian school too, it's nice to start our relays and meets with prayer. I do miss going to a meet in Vermont and knowing so many runners; at the college level, we race against a lot of people we've never raced against before.
Ruth: I like how much more serious it is in practice; at meets, everyone is focused and competing because they want to be there and improve. And I really enjoy running with Anna because she motivates me. It's been fun racing against different competitors and sometimes people I've never seen before. That's taught me a lot.
What two things helped you most with the transition into college racing?
Anna: I encourage people not to be intimidated. It's a bigger commitment than high school; you can't skip practices. It's a lot of work, and you have a lot to balance, but don't worry! You can do it, and it's probably the last time you'll be able to compete at this level. So, enjoy it and have fun with it. Enjoy your teammates, too; it could be your last time on a team of runners.
Ruth: I would say being really open-minded is important. You'll have coaches, teammates, and practice styles you're not used to, and you'll learn a lot! Come in with the mindset that your freshman year may not be your best year ever. Set new goals at the beginning of the season, and focus on eating right, resting, and getting your school work done so you can perform well in practice and at meets.
