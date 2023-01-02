Meredith Mashtare, BFA-St. Albans Class of 2019, recently completed her collegiate running career with Wheaton College in Massachusetts after the 2022 cross country season. Mashtare ran with the cross country and the indoor and outdoor track teams during college.
Q&A with Meredith Mashtare
What do you remember most about your freshman year of college? I remember being nervous and taking my training plan very seriously. I had a lot of fun, I was on a close team, and we all competed well. The cross country season was fun. After competing in Nordic skiing through high school, I was skeptical of the indoor track season, but I had a really good indoor season and qualified for many meets other new runners hadn't. I qualified to run at Boston University, which was a lot of fun. We stayed after our race and watched pro runners run on that track. I enjoyed lots of new experiences. Indoor track has a different vibe; it's a lot louder, and the fans are closer.
How did COVID impact your spring running season? We had no official outdoor track season in 2020, and we had to come home due to COVID. I ran and biked at home, and all four of us in my family would go into the basement and do strength workouts together. In my sophomore year, 2020-2021, we were back to racing in the spring after doing virtual races. It was my first outdoor season, and we were all masked. We'd do the 10 to 25 laps around the track, and it was so hot.
Did things get back to normal in your junior year? We had a normal cross-country season, but we tested for COVID before races. I was in Boston for the spring of 2021 with an internship, so I didn't run an indoor or outdoor season, but I saw Elle Purrier-St. Pierre break the world record in the Distance Medley Relay with her teammates on April 17.
What stood out to you about your last year of collegiate competition? This fall, our team was closer than any other year, and we focused on winning, having a good time, and enjoying what we were doing. Throughout the season, our times improved naturally, and my times got down to where they were starting to reach before COVID hit.
What highlights stand out from your college career? This fall, I ran a 5K on a cross country course in 20:06, and that was an official PR for me. I've run faster within a 10k or 6k but not a 5k flat. I also remember my freshman year indoor track season when I qualified for a lot of meets in my 3k and mile times.
Now that your collegiate career is over, will you continue to run? Yes, I'll keep on running. I've been running for so long, and running was a big part of my childhood; it was a way we connected as a family. It also helps me feel good, clear my mind, and get the endorphins going. Running is a healthy way to de-stress, especially as I prepare to start a new job and attend grad school in August.
What did you enjoy about running with your brother Ethan? I remember Ethan in middle school when he was playing soccer and running cross country, and he wasn't sure of what he would do in high school. When he decided to stop playing basketball and take up Nordic, I used to be able to beat him. It's been great to watch him grow. We overlapped for one year in high school and middle school, which was fun. Watching him run at the D1 college level has been really cool. I'd like to see him race a couple of times this year.
What will you remember about running with your dad? Having my dad as my coach helped me build a foundation for college running. My Dad (Michael Mashtare, BFA-St. Albans cross country and track and field coach) ran my first mile race, my first 5K, 10K, and half marathon with me, and those were major milestones for me and such a good time to connect.
How has your mom helped you with your running goals? My mom (Kim Adams) comes in when I cross-train on a bike or with strength. So, I have the bases covered--I can watch Ethan, run with Dad, and cross-train with mom.
How has running impacted your life? Running has many benefits, especially working through injuries or getting a new PR or distance. It takes patience and trusting the process; you can't just suddenly do those things. Work ethic comes in both in competition and with personal goals or just running daily. There are days I don't want to go out and run, but I never regret it when I do.
What are you doing now that you’ve graduated from college? I'm working at the Howard Center. I have a bachelor's degree in Psychology, and I'll be working one-on-one as an autism interventionist. I'll also be working on getting my Masters in Social Work.
