Mark Howrigan, BFA-St. Albans Class of 2019, has garnered conference and team recognition with the Hamilton College football team throughout the fall of 2022.
Howrigan was selected as one of four captains this season and was recognized as the New England Small College Athletic Conference Football Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday, Sept. 26, in Hamilton's 24-10 win over Amherst College on Sept. 24. He was also recognized as the Offensive Player of the Game on Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 22, and Oct. 30.
Howrigan blocked a punt deep in Amherst territory, which the Hamilton Continentals later returned to the Mammoths' 9-yard line late in the first quarter; the Continentals scored four plays later.
Later in the game, Howrigan spoiled Amherst's fake punt plans. On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Mammoths, now trailing 17-7, faced fourth and four at their own 42. Howrigan tripped up Amherst's running back from behind, and Hamilton took over on downs, driving 42 yards in six plays to score their third and final touchdown. Howrigan closed the game with three catches for 38 yards.
Q&A with Mark Howrigan
What does it mean to you to receive these recognitions? Obviously it is an honor to be recognized in these kinds of situations, but I think it also speaks to our team in general. It takes a full unit, not just one person, to compete.
How did your high school experience prepare you to serve as a captain this fall? I'd like to give a shout-out to my high school, BFA- St. Albans. I was a captain on teams at BFA, and captains had to attend leadership training sessions to help prepare us to lead our teammates and interact with coaches and officials. That set a good standard and gave me the foundational principles and attitudes I needed to be a leader in college, both on the football field and in the classroom.
How did your shoulder injury impact your collegiate career? I injured my shoulder my freshman year of college. I had surgery during my sophomore year and rehabbed during the COVID pause. Everyone has their battles, and overcoming them requires a mindset where you view each challenge as another obstacle you must overcome. I had good days and bad days; sometimes I didn't want to do rehab, but I had to keep my long-term goals in mind and work toward them; that helped me build dedication and commitment to my sport and my willingness to compete in everyday life.
That recovery also gave me a new level of appreciation for the game. You hear the term: play every play like it's your last. I have a much better understanding of that now, and I try to go out and play as hard and well as I can every time. In life and in sports, you have to pursue your goals and set what you want to do, even in the face of setbacks.
Do you have a stand-out memory from your college seasons? In my freshman year, we beat Amherst at home for the first time in over 20 years. That was a huge win for our program. We kicked the game-winning field goal with less than ten seconds to take the lead. That's probably one of the most exciting football games I've been part of. I was playing tight end in that game. I didn't see the field much during the first few weeks of that season. Unfortunately, a senior in my position broke his leg earlier in the season, but that opened the door for me to step up in that situation.
What have you enjoyed about playing football with your college teammates? You can build lifelong friendships on a college team. You spend so much time together at games and practices and with travel. We play three teams in Maine, and it's a seven-hour bus ride each way. Spending so much time together I’ve built relationships that will last both on and off the field.
What are you looking forward to about coming back for a fifth year (fourth season due to COVID pause)? Being able to come back for an extra year speaks volumes to the relationships I've made and how much it means to be on this team. COVID was a tough time for everyone; being able to take those lessons and growth and come back and play that extra season means so much to me. I'm really looking forward to it.
Thank yous: I'm thankful to my family, especially my dad and mom, Mark and Sarah. They were there supporting me through high school and throughout my injury. I was able to lean on them during the good days and bad days. They continued to motivate me and push me forward to get where I am today.
