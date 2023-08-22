SHELDON - Kam Lovelette, starting his junior year at Colby Sawyer College in New Hampshire, has learned a lot about resilience and determination during his time as a pitcher with the Chargers baseball team. He shared some thoughts this summer before returning to Colby Sawyer for the fall baseball season.
Q&A with Kam Lovelette
How did the team compete during the 2023 spring season? We had lots of growth as a team and as individuals. We missed playoffs by one win, but we had a productive season. We're young, with about thirty underclassmen on a team out of 40 guys.
What's it like growing up together as a team in the college baseball environment? It's a grind, but it's a lot of fun. You grow close to guys really quickly, and it's a type of relationship you don't see ending even when you graduate from college.
How do you cope with injuries during a college season? We had a lot of injuries this year. I had a few injuries, but I only missed a week of the season. It's nice to have the support of the team; the guys on the team check in on each other and pass on tips from things we've learned over the years to help each other. After playing for this long, we've all learned to deal with injury.
I was in the training room working on mobility, rehabbing things that got tweaked, and getting some cupping and scraping done. Our trainers aregreat. They provided good support for us..
How did the athletic trainers benefit you at Colby Sawyer? I used my resources much more than I did during my freshman year. Last year, I understood the AT office was there and knew a lot of guys who went in, but I didn't go because I was worried they might take me off the field. When I started going to see the ATs, I was so glad to see they were there to find ways to keep me on the field, not take me off it. Coming from high school to college, you learn to know the aches and pains that come from daily use rather than injury.
How did your mindset on the mound grow from last year to this year? Last year, I didn't feel anxious necessarily, but in the back of my mind, I wondered if I'd get another outing if I didn't do things correctly. My coaches didn't put that in my head at all, but I felt that way based on my thoughts on how college teams worked. As a pitcher coming from high school to college, you're not used to having batters 'smack you around' on the mound. It's an eye-open experience. You've got a 40-game season in a month and a half, and the entire goal is to win. Everyone who goes from their high school team to a college team comes equipped with the tools to win.
How did Personal Best help you with your mental game? We had Personal Best come in to speak to us; it was the second time I've heard them speak, and this year, I felt a lot more prepared as to how to implement the concepts I learned. One of the things they say is to "Win every pitch," whether it's thrown, fielded, or hit. Taking the game pitch-by-pitch slows it down for me and helps me to work through situations--even injuries.
One thing I utilized the most was the breathing technique we learned. It's not a long, drawn-out thing, but we call it a focal point--find a spot to look at. I have my number 15 in the palm of my glove and a smiley face and a glove tag that says 'never be outworked." If I have to make a big pitch--it's about taking a second to look at that, clear my mind, take a breath, and look at my focal point. It's about not saying, "I need to make this happen," and getting you back to where you can focus on trusting your mechanics.
What are your goals for your junior season? I want to get back to being myself--to be the player I've worked so hard to be. I want to get to where my arm is healthy, I have the velocity, I have the pitches I need to have to be successful, and I'm comfortable on the mound--trusting in my ability, my mechanics. This summer, I've been doing a complete re-haul of my training. I've been putting the work in to get to the place where I can be as successful as my coaches and I know I can be.
What have you done to work toward those goals? I played for the Green Mountain League and went to the 802 Baseball Lab. I worked with Zac Morain once a week, throwing a 60-70 pitch bullpen and rehauling my pitches. I've changed my release, grip, arm position, and lower and upper half separation. I tried to get in the gym at least five days a week for about two hours a day. When fall comes, I'll be working on the mental side of being able to get guys out.
Do you have any words of wisdom for young athletes? Make sure you're in the gym getting stronger and more athletic. Coming into college, make sure you get your studies done in a timely way, so you don't have the stress of trying to do school work last minute before games. And lastly, keep an open mind and a big work ethic throughout your entire high school and college career.
