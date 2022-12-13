Kali Wooster (BFA-Fairfax Class of 2022) played her first collegiate soccer season this fall with the Northern Vermont University-Johnson Badgers. The 2021 Mountain League Player of the Year started in 11 games with her collegiate team.
Q&A with Kali Wooster
What will you remember about your first collegiate season? This year was a building year. We did substantially better than last year and had a lot more people. We weren't losing as many games, and it was such a step up. We won a game and tied most of the others; we can only get stronger from here.
What was it like competing at the college level for the first time? It's so much more difficult; everyone is faster and bigger, and you have to be there physically--be sturdy and built for it. It's also a big mental game compared to high school. College people get in your head; they like to talk their game, so being strong mentally and physically is extremely important.
Do you have a standout moment from the season? My teammates and coaches and their support meant the most to me. Every one of my teammates picked me up and carried me through games and practices. That's something that BFA-Fairfax had too, and I'm glad I have it here, too.
How did you prepare for college soccer? I went on many hikes this summer; I'd go out several times every week, which built my muscles. Before summer started, we were given a workout packet, and my dad (Jamie Wooster) and I would go through it all in the basement. My dad was my coach. Some days we'd do running days, and he'd ride his bike behind me. He helped me out so much; he made it fun and pushed me to do my best.
What hikes did you enjoy the most this summer? Sunset Ridge is my go-to. I also did Hellbrook, and that was challenging but so much fun.
What led you to NVU-Johnson? I grew up in Fairfax, which is a really small town, and Johnson is the same way. The community is so tight, and I was able to make connections and build bonds with people. I also got to play soccer which is something that I loved.
What did you bring from BFA-Fairfax soccer that's helped you get established on a college team? I brought my perspective on the game--going out to have fun and to turn things for the positive. That mindset was really well received because that's how my team is at Johnson. They want to have fun and help others have fun while still being competitive.
What did you appreciate about your college coaches? Coach Norm (Peterson) is awesome and knows everyone personally. He texts us and checks in to let us know he's thinking of us, making me feel like I belong on this team. He's also a really good coach, pushing us to do our best and focusing on competition. Every Tuesday, we'd have weekly competitions in practice which was a good way to bring us together. He's calm on the sidelines, very composed, and thoughtful. When he gives criticism, he's very thoughtful.
Do you have any wise advice for younger players? I never thought I'd play at the collegiate level, but hard work pays off. Know it's never impossible if you keep working toward your goal. Realize it's never impossible if you keep working toward your goal.
Q&A with Badger coach Norm Peterson
Norm Peterson is in his second year with the Badgers. 2022 was his first full season and first full recruiting class, and the Badgers made the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
What role did Kali have on the team this year? Kali worked her tail off when she got here, carved out a role, and earned a starting spot as a freshman. But, even more important is the kind of person she is. She treats people well, and when we bring in high-quality people like Kali, it makes this a better place to be. Kali was a huge addition for us, and I'm looking forward to the next three seasons with her.
What do you like about coaching at a small, in-state college? In-state institutions provide affordable, high-quality education. In good conscience, I can recruit local kids and know they won't leave shackled with debt.
Do you like recruiting Vermont kids? I would love a team of Vermont kids, and I'm confident we can win a conference title with Vermont kids. I'm convinced that every high school in the state has kids who could come here and help us. If you come, you're a great teammate, and you practice hard, that helps, too.
What is the team's focus? We over me. There's only success if the team is successful. I want everyone to work in practice and to demand the best of their teammates. We have a competitive mindset in practice; we use Badger Values, keep track, and hand out an award to the Practice Player of the Year. Kali came in second in the Practice Player of the Year (injury).
Was Kali prepared for the college season? Kali came in with speed and endurance and was so prepared on the physical side and in tremendous shape. Her athleticism and speed opened eyes on the first day of practice. She's also confident and knew she could hang with her teammates.
