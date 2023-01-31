Emily Adams (Enosburg Class of 2022) kicked off her collegiate basketball career at Castleton University this winter. We caught up with Emily to find out how her freshman season was playing out.
Q&A with Emily Adams
Why did you choose to attend Castleton University? I looked at a big college, but this felt like home; there was a great sense of familiarity, and people talked to me like they knew me, which was a nice feeling.
Did you intend to play basketball at Castleton? Yes, I reached out to the coach during my high school season. The Graduate Assistant Coach came to two of my games, and my coach came to one; they were really good at keeping in touch with me and built a relationship before I got there.
What are your takeaways from your first collegiate season so far? You really have to grind; it's a lot more work than high school. You have to go in with a positive attitude every day and have fun. It shows who wants to be there and who doesn't. You won't play a college sport if you don't want to be there, and you can't coast.
Have you found yourself thriving? I'm doing pretty well. After playing sports all my life, I know what it means to be a student-athlete. Working out and staying conditioned has been a big change, but if you put the work in, you can get where you want to get to. It pushes you and makes you want to be a better student and teammate.
Do you have any highlights from the season so far? One thing I was excited about was that I started in some games, and going into college sports, I had no expectation of being a starter as a freshman. That was really exciting for me, and that showed me how my coach and teammates saw me.
What's the competition like compared to high school? The competition is very different. You don't have a team with just a few good players; you have a team full of skilled and athletic players. There are several who can drop 20 points. You can't have one person being lazy. Everyone has to work together.
Defense was a big deal for your high school team; how did that help with your transition to college ball? I always thought of defense as one of the most important parts of the game. I had a good idea about where to be and how to help, which helped me with the transition.
What are you looking forward to for the rest of this season? I'm looking forward to getting closer to my team. We're playing a lot of conference games now, and everyone is competitive. As a team, we're getting to know how we play, and it's fun to work with each other as we get to know each other better.
What have you enjoyed about your college coaches? College coaches push you to be the best player you can be. They push you mentally, and they're really helpful with out-of-practice stuff. For example, my GA, Reagan McFarren, helps me with shooting outside of practice. My head coach also ensures my grades are good and that things outside of basketball are going well. They know all those things affect how you play.
What are some of your favorite high school memories? I still remember my high school team, especially senior year, and the team dinners and bus rides. I would always walk out of the locker room, and the hallway would be filled with people saying good game. I loved playing for our community. We always had great crowds and a great student section, and everyone was so positive, win or lose. It was probably one of my favorite parts of playing for a small town. During soccer season of my senior year, Gabi Spaulding got the whole town to call me Grem, and it traveled here; it reminds me of being home and being with my close friends. I miss my Enosburg teammates and follow them online and in the paper.
Are you glad your parents can come to see you play? My mom and dad, Trish and Jerod, have come to all my games, even the away games. They're really dedicated to watching me play, and my brother Wyatt has come, which is cool. It's so nice to see them in the stands.
