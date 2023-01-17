Foster Hutchins (Enosburg Class of 2022) completed his first fall season with the Paul Smith's College men's soccer team. After a successful high school career that included a 2021 State Championship, Hutchins was ready to cut his teeth at the collegiate level.
Q&A with Foster Hutchins
How did you begin interacting with the Paul Smith's soccer team? Around October of 2021, I filled out a questionnaire, and coach Zack Luzzi reached out to me. He came and watched our state championship game, which was really cool, and we talked after the game; I could tell he was a really nice guy. He played for Paul Smith's in college, and he's coached there for seven years. He's building the program, and we're working to help him get where he wants to be. He's never in a bad mood, and he wants us to get better, which I like. He'll even get the cleats out and practice with us. He's got some good footwork, and you can tell he was a good center-back. Any time you go to his office in season, he's watching film; he's really into the game, and that's fun.
Why did you choose Paul Smith's College? I wanted to play soccer and get an education. From the get-go, Coach Luzzi was always in touch. He was there to help me with the application process, and we built a connection really quickly. I met my roommate, Jackson Soter, on my college visit. It was nice to know who I was going to room with. We like the same soccer teams and have so much in common. The campus is beautiful--the lake, the sunsets, and it's two and a half hours from Enosburg, so it's far enough, but I can get home.
How did you handle the transition from high school to college soccer? The first thing I noticed is that you can't expect to get a lot of minutes going into college as a freshman. We had a team group chat, and the coach would send our runs. They progressively got harder, but it was cool, and I started to enjoy running. We worked up to four runs a week, and we ran about 100 miles in the summer. I learned how to pace myself and control my breath, which helps in games. Getting into practice, I could tell the competition and level of play would be higher. Everyone is stronger on the ball, and it's way more physical. When it got to games, it took time to adjust to the pace of the games. The opponents were also much different. As a midfielder, I enjoyed competing against others, and the game's level of play and pace surprised me. You become smarter as a player, and your soccer IQ grows significantly. You have to learn to think things through ahead of time. Coach Zack always says, "eyes up." I often looked down at the ball when receiving a pass, and he wanted me to get comfortable taking one look and then being ready to receive it. That was tough, but I increasingly understood it as we started playing. To learn some of those things in practice was extremely helpful. I felt much more confident and stronger on the ball by the end of the season.
What memory stands out to you from your first college season? I scored my first college goal and played 75 minutes in our game against Johnson State in the third game of the season, and it was the game-winner. The ball hopped to me off a free kick from my friend Jake Lewis who's also a freshman, and I was able to finish it. It was fun. My mom, sister, and friends attended, which was great.
What do you enjoy about your college teammates? I found this group to be there to play and to win. Our goalie and captain, Steven Donnelley, pushed us to get better, and the atmosphere was fun. The team is really there for each other, even when we make mistakes. We're really close as a group.
What will you remember about your high school years? Winning the Vermont D3 state championship against Green Mountain Academy was the best thing that happened during my senior year. The championship game was so much fun; the atmosphere was great with all the fans. I also enjoyed playing and winning a championship with my best friends--Blair Archambault, Shea Howrigan, Levi Webb, and Ethan Hogaboom. I've known Coach Randy (Swainbank) for a long time. I miss the team a lot, but it was cool we ended on a high note. That was a fun season.
Do you have some wise words for younger players? Go for it! I was unsure whether I should try to play soccer in college. I wasn't sure I was skilled enough; everyone feels that way. Lift, run, work out, stay dedicated. You'll see a difference. In high school, my quickest mile was 6:15; I got that down to a 5:40. If you're passionate about it, don't give it up!
